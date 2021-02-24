Niecy Nash Rocks A Colorful Bikini To Celebrate Turning 51 — Pics & Video

Niecy Nash was ready to ‘catch the rainbow’ on her 51st birthday! The beloved actress took to Instagram to share snapshots from her birthday on February 23, and worked a dazzling rainbow two-piece. Check out her birthday post!

Niecy Nash was totally feeling herself on her 51st birthday. The stunning actress took to Instagram on her big day to share a few snapshots from her intimate celebration, and was totally dressed to impress. In the series of snaps in the carousel post, Niecy sported a sexy little rainbow two-piece featuring a bikini top and a flowing skirt with a string of tassels.

The Emmy nominee looked like a total goddess in the first snap in her carousel post, resting her hand on her hip and and flaunting her many gold bangle bracelets, hoop earrings and fierce sunglasses. The second image featured Niecy cuddling up to her wife, Jessica Betts. The pair shared a loving embrace as the selfie snap captured them in the pool. Another video featured Niecy giving her fans a ‘twirl’ and showing off her outfit, while the final video featured Niecy and her beloved Jessica getting ready to take two more birthday shots! Just check out the fun celebrations above.

“Sliding into my bday like,” Niecy began the caption to her post. “Catch the rainbow 2/23,” she wrote, adding rainbow and birthday cake emojis. The build up to Niecy’s 51st birthday was full of a lot of love and happy occasions, and a ton of reflection amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “The amount of work that I was doing before we entered this place has slowed down drastically,” Niecy shared with HollywoodLife in January.

“For me it’s been less about what do I do, because there’s not work, and kind of protecting my peace of mind and being able to balance the work that I am doing with my family.” Niecy’s family is incredibly important to the star, and she’s still just getting started on a new, fulfilling chapter in her life! Niecy surprised her longtime fans in August 2020 when she said ‘I do’ to Jessica in a surprise wedding!

The ladies looked so incredibly loved up, and they appeared just as happy on Niecy’s birthday. Despite the pandemic, Niecy is clearly thriving during this time. We cannot wait to see what she shares in the future as she embraces the next year!