Rebel Wilson Looks Gorgeous In A Black Zip-Down Swimsuit In Palm Beach After Losing 60 Lbs. — See Pic

Rebel Wilson is ready for a hot girl summer! The Australian actress stunned in a black swimsuit and blue hat while posing on the beach.

Rebel Wilson is living her best life! The 41-year-old Pitch Perfect actress took to Instagram on May 30 to put her recent 60 pound weight loss, and a health and wellness transformation, on display. In a new snap, the A-lister rocked a black zip-down swimsuit, along with a blue sun hat and black Givenchy slides. She posed on the beach with her arms crossed, and accessorized with light blue-tinted shades.

“Palm Beach-ing I think I wanna move to Florida now,” Rebel captioned the post. Fans were quick to note that the Bridesmaids alum looked totally ready for a hot girl summer. “Wow, so so so so so so so amazing. You deserve to be incredibly proud of your dedication,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “Move over Pam Anderson, we got a new Baywatch babe! Yaassss gurl!”

It comes just a few days after she opened up to InStyle about her “Year of Health” in 2020. “Now that I know I can do it, sometimes I feel sad that I didn’t do it earlier. Maybe I should have tried when I was 30, not 40. But everybody’s journey is different, and it’s not a race or competition,” the Pooch Perfect host said.

“I have a natural empathy for anyone who struggles with weight issues because that’s something I’ve always struggled with. And that’s why I put things on Instagram about my journey. Obviously, I have access to some amazing high-tech treatments, but what I learned is it’s really the little things that I do every day that make a difference. Like today, I went for a walk at Griffith Park [in L.A.] and that’s free. Anyone can go on walks and drink more water and do little, consistent things that’ll improve their lives. It’s not too late to start, no matter what age you are.”

Rebel, who is set to direct her first film in 2022, also revealed what inspired her to jump behind the camera. “It was cool to see two female directors, Emerald Fennell and Chloé Zhao, get nominated for Oscars,” she said. “Even seeing Elizabeth Banks when she directed Pitch Perfect 2 as her first movie and how successful that was, I was just like, ‘Wow, I think I could do that.’ I haven’t directed anything before, but after 20 years of experience, mainly in musical comedy, I felt like it’s a great time to step up and give it a go.”