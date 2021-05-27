‘The Voice’: Cam Anthony Reveals Plans For New Music & Why He Worked So Well With Blake Shelton

After winning season 20 of ‘The Voice,’ Cam Anthony dished to HL EXCLUSIVELY about what’s next, his relationship with coach Blake Shelton and more.

Cam Anthony was named the winner of The Voice during the season 20 finale on May 25. However, even with the momentum from the show, he’s not rushing to put out new music right away. “One thing I am focusing on is taking my time with this,” Cam told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “That has been the most beautiful thing with this process — I have been able to take my time to figure out every detail in what I want in my performances. So I’ll do the same [with new music]. I want to make sure I am honoring this process, just taking my time and figuring out every detail for my album or next steps in my career.”

When the timing is right, though, Cam already has some songs up his sleeve. “Currently, I don’t know why it would be impossible to get something out in the next couple of months,” he admitted. “I have been able to stock pile a lot of music and I have been working on things here and there. So I definitely think we should have something to release, for sure, but I want to make sure it’s correct and that every detail is intentional. I want to be intentional with everything.”

Cam was on Blake Shelton’s team on the show, and although they were an unlikely pairing….it worked. The rising star gives Blake all the credit for that. “I think it’s just because of the environment that Blake creates,” Cam explained. “He is very good at neutralizing the room and allowing us to be very, very comfortable and just enjoy the moment. He likes to make jokes and make things lighthearted, so I think that made it work so easily. He also made room for me. He made room for me to do my thing and figure out what I wanted to do as an artist, which was the most important.”

Now that the show is over, Cam is hopeful that his relationship with Blake will continue as he embarks on his career, as well. “I think it will be dope to continue to be a part of this relationship with Blake,” he said. “He’s been very, very adamant and vocal in that that is what he wanted. I’m grateful he has been able to extend that hand.”

Check out more from our interview with Cam below!

This show can also open other doors into things besides music. Is there anything else you want to get into? I think that I was able to do on the show with my social justice and speaking on the things I believe it, that was very important in solidifying my next steps. I would love to do public speaking and I would love to talk and inspire folks and envision a new world and new idea and way of living that’s sustainable for all of us. I love to dance. I was on a dance team when I was younger. I would also love to write books and short stories, or maybe write an animated short story. That would be cool!

What about Broadway? For sure. I welcome all types of musical theater. My favorite movie is actually The Wiz, andI’m saying this over and over again — if there is anyone in the world making The Wiz again, I would love to audition for that show! I would be honored to be the Scarecrow because just watching Michael Jackson perform that role was outrageous!

What vibe do you think your music will have? There is, of course, a way to go about it and go about making change and getting that type of conversation to the table [with my music]. But I would be lying if I told you that I was just [only looking] to do that and that is it. [There could definitely be] some summer jams. Maybe a jazz record here and there. I want to show case everything you got to see on the show, and all the many risks or what people see as risks. I want to continue to do that in my career as a musician.