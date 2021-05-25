‘The Voice’ Finale Recap: [SPOILER] Is Named The Winner Of Season 20

We have a winner! Five artists made it to the finals of ‘The Voice,’ but only one could be crowned the champion. The results were revealed during the May 25 finale.

The Voice finale was full of star-studded performances from artists like Maroon 5, Kelsea Ballerini, Gwen Stefani and more. It was a night of celebration as the show’s 20th season came to a close. Of course, a winner also had to be named at the end of the night! The episode started with five artists remaining: Cam Anthony and Jordan Matthew Young from team Blake Shelton, Victor Solomon from team John Legend, Rachel Mac from team Nick Jonas and Kenzie Wheeler from team Kelly Clarkson. However, only one could win!

And the winner of season 20 of The Voice is….CAM ANTHONY! The decision was made based on votes from the show’s viewers, which came pouring in following part one of the season 20 finale on May 24. Meanwhile, Victor Solomon came in fifth place, Rachel Mac came in fourth place, Jordan Matthew Young came in third place and Kenzie Wheeler was the runner-up.

All five finalists got to perform one last time to impress viewers during night one of the finale. They sang two songs each — one song specially dedicated to someone important in their lives, and one song to show off their artistry. During night two of the finale on May 25, they also got to sing duets with their respective coaches for fun, as the votes had already been tallied at that point.

Now that another season of The Voice has come to an end, it’s time to look forward to what’s next. The show has already been picked up for a 21st season, which is set to air in the fall. John, Kelly and Blake will all be returning as coaches. Unfortunately, Nick will be busy on tour with the Jonas Brothers, and there will be a newcomer joining to replace him — Ariana Grande! Ari will be making her debut as a coach during season 21.

Although the pop star has appeared as a guest performer on The Voice previously, this will be her first time doing any sort of coaching on the show. She’s never even been a mentor or advisor for one of the other coaches! There’s certainly a lot to look forward to with her joining the panel!