Cam Anthony: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Voice’ Season 20 Frontrunner

Cam Anthony is one to watch this season of ‘The Voice.’ He is already a season 20 standout. Here’s what you should know about the rising star.

Cam Anthony, 19, will be hitting the stage on The Voice once again for the Knockout Rounds on April 26. He’ll be singing Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good” for his Knockouts performance. He’s facing off against Connor Christian.

Cam is just 19 years old, but he’s already had a lot of success. His talent is definitely worthy of propelling him all the way to The Voice season 20 finals. From being signed to a major record label to his notable performances, HollywoodLife has 5 key things to know about Cam.

1. Cam is a member of Team Blake.

Cam first stunned the coaches with his rendition of Sam Smith’s “Lay Me Down.” Nick Jonas was the first to turn around. John Legend was doing the same thing, but Nick used his block on John. Blake Shelton turned around as well. Despite Nick’s praise, Cam went with Blake as his coach. Cam went on to perform with Emma Caroline in the Battle Rounds, and they performed a beautiful duet of Dan + Shay’s “10,000 Hours.” Cam defeated Emma and advanced on to the Knockouts.

2. Cam performed at the White House.

Cam has already performed on one of the biggest stages in the world. He sang the “Star-Spangled Banner” in 2014 for the White House Easter Egg Roll. He performed right in front of the Obamas! Cam talked about meeting the former president in an interview with Steve Harvey. “As we open the doors to come up there, he was like ‘Cam!’ And I’m like ‘Me?’ And yeah he’s a really cool guy. I got to play basketball with him,” Cam said. He’s also performed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

3. Cam was signed by Dr. Dre

Cam was signed to Dr. Dre’s Aftermath Entertainment record label when he was just 14 years old. Now that his contract has ended, Cam is looking to find success on The Voice.

4. ‘The Voice’ isn’t his first competition series.

When he was just 16 years old, Cam competed on the competition series Showtime at the Apollo. He first performed Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” and later Bill Withers’ “Ain’t No Sunshine.” He won Showtime at the Apollo in 2018.

5. He’s released his own music already.

Cam released his first single “How Can I Forgive Ya” in 2016. He dropped “Leave Your Troubles” in 2019. Cam was featured on Carter’s 2020 tracks “Music Makes Me” and “Take Your Love.”