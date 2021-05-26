Tweets

Machine Gun Kelly Honors Megan Fox On Anniversary Of 1st Time She Said ‘I Love You’ & Fans Go Wild

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox are both seen leaving a celebration dinner of his new album “ Tickets to my downfall “ at The Dream Hotel. 24 Sep 2020 Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA703104_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Machine Gun Kelly celebrates his 31st birthday with Megan Fox as they have dinner at Nobu Malibu in Malibu. 22 Apr 2021 Pictured: Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA748842_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are out for dinner in anticipation of MGK's Birthday celebration for his birthday tomorrow. The couple hold hands as they exit the restaurant to camera flashes and a media frenzy.Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, MGKBACKGRID USA 21 APRIL 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox cozy up after a romantic dinner at Via Veneto restaurant in Santa Monica wearing matching blue flannel shirts. Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 14 APRIL 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

Time flies when you’re in love. Machine Gun Kelly marked the anniversary of a special moment between him and Megan Fox, and fans couldn’t handle how ‘cute’ he was.

Machine Gun Kelly marked a noteworthy milestone between him and Megan Fox on Tuesday. “She said ‘I love you’ one year ago today,” MGK (née Colson Baker, 31) tweeted in the late hours on May 25, commemorating the anniversary of when Megan, 35, dropped the L-bomb and took their budding relationship to the whole new level. One year later, things are going strong, and MGK made sure to celebrate. This gesture was quite touching for fans, and many couldn’t believe that Colson had committed to memory the precise date that Megan decided to say those three words.

“YALL ARE TOO CUTE,” one fan tweeted in reply to MGK’s message. “LADIES, HE REMEMBERED THIS DATED. WE WILL NOT SETTLE FOR LESS!” “Stop, I’m crying.” “You and Megan are cute as f-ck.” “AW, OMG THIS IS SO SWEET.” “you guys, this would make it five days after the premiere of the ‘bloody valentine’ music video. my heart is so full of love for both of them right now.” “you are actually the luckiest man in the world.”

Megan Fox and MGK flaunt huge smiles leaving their dinner date in Santa Monica in Oct. 2020 (BACKGRID)

MGK’s tribute comes on the heels of another significant moment in his and Megan’s relationship. He was seen with Megan’s kids — Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and 4-year-old Journeyfor the first time. The “Concert For Aliens” singer joined Megan and the children she shares with her ex-husband  Brian Austin Green for some family fun at Universal Studios. Though Megan and MGK were first photographed together in May 2020 – right around the time that Brian, 47, confirmed he and Megan had split after nearly ten years of marriage – the couple has been cautious about their respective kids.

This approach has worked out because an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in March 2021 that Brian and MGK have no drama between them and that “everyone is starting to everyone is starting to get on board and blend their families, and the guys have been an integral part of this.”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly went public with their romance in May 2020 (Shutterstock)

May held a lot of milestones for Megan and Machine Gun. She celebrated her 35th birthday by painting the town red, which happened to be the color of the suit and bra she wore while celebrating. The couple also attended the 2021 Billboard Music Awards together, with Megan wearing an outfit that was barely there. At the start of the month, Machine Gun also revealed how he ended up with a necklace with Megan’s blood in it, and the explanation is more romantic than you think.