Megan Fox Celebrates 35th Birthday In Red Bra & Matching Suit With Machine Gun Kelly — See Pics

Megan Fox has rung in her 35th year with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly by her side! She was a vision in red as she stunned in a pantsuit and matching bra.

Happy birthday Megan Fox! The actress celebrated her 35th lap around the sun with her boyfriend of one year, Machine Gun Kelly. The pair stepped out in Los Angeles on May 15 for a romantic date night in celebration of Megan’s big day, and she was a vision in red. She stunned in a bright red satin bra, with a matching blazer blazer and trousers. She accessorized with a pair of towering, red platform heels, and of course, wore bright red lipstick — see all the pics here.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star looked ultra glam as she rocked cat-eye black eyeliner, and a pair of glittering gold hoop earrings. Meanwhile, her man opted for a blue mock-neck sweater with bright red stripes and black boots with red laces. Of course, he matched Megan’s red ensemble!

It comes just one week after the pair were spotted with Megan’s kids for the first time — Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4 — for a day of family fun at Universal Studios Hollywood. The rapper and the actress wore black protective face masks as they walked around the Los Angeles theme park with the three children she shares with estranged ex husband Brian Austin Green, 47.

Of course, fans of MGK and Megan would know they first met in March 2020 on the set of the upcoming thriller, Midnight In The Switchgrass. They immediately fell hard for each other, and were first photographed out in Los Angeles amid quarantine for her birthday in May. Two days later, Megan’s husband of nearly 10 years, Brian Austin Green, confirmed he and the Transformers star had separated. Megan finally filed for divorce in Nov. 2020, and MGK went on to confess that he was “in love” with the raven haired beauty.

It also seems like MGK is getting along well with Megan’s kids, as a source previously explained. “Machine Gun Kelly and Brian Austin Green have spent time a decent amount of time together with the kids,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They have gotten along great. They’re not best friends or anything, but they’re very cordial and respectful of one another.”