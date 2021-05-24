Megan Fox Turns Heads In Sexy Cutout Dress At The BBMAs With MGK At Her Side

Yep, that dress is going to turn heads! Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly stepped out at the BBMAs to give the cameras a show!

Now this is how you do date night right! We found the ticket to our downfall — just check out Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly! The hot pair turned up the heat to a steamy AF temperature as they arrived to the BBMAs in the sexiest couple’s ensemble of the night. First, feast your eyes on MGK. No, they aren’t deceiving you; he’s left the shirt at home, choosing instead to let his bare, tattoo-ed chest shine through an open, tuxedo blazer, with only a Mikimoto x Comme des Garçons Akoya Pearl Necklace around his neck. Oh, and did we mention his tongue was painted black?!

Now, it’s Megan’s turn. We’ve seen cutout dresses before, but nothing — NOTHING — like this! Sheer from the hip down, Megan wore a redefinition of the little black dress, with peek-a-boo holes everywhere it counts. She proudly showed off her hips, her abs, her shoulders, and so much more. But most importantly, she showed off her love for her man, who is nominated twice tonight for Top Rock Album and Top Rock Artist. When he won the latter, he gave his girl a big kiss, before collecting his prize from presenter Chelsea Handler.

While other couples opted out of it, we kind of like that Megan and MGK decided to wear matching outfits. It’s something they’ve been feeling like doing a lot lately, like when the pair stepped out in Los Angeles on May 15 for a romantic date night in celebration of Megan’s big day in complimentary outfits. But you know what accessory seems to be missing? The necklace containing Megan’s blood around his neck. Now that they are back attached to the hip, looks like he doesn’t need it anymore. That’s, um, nice?

The Billboard Music Awards saw a lot of bold fashions on the carpet. Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a high-slit that turned heads; Doja Cat wore a black and white striped pant and bralette combo that’s a summer ensemble worth trying to recreate at home; and H.E.R. wore a bedazzled, red jumpsuit that was, to put it plainly, red hot!