Priyanka Chopra Looks Like A Goddess In Gold Next To Hubby Nick Jonas At The BBMAs – See Pics

Priyanka Chopra looked positively radiant at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards! See the actress in her glamorous style on the red carpet.

There was absolutely no denying that Priyanka Chopra was glowing on the 2021 Billboard Music Awards red carpet. The actress, 38, stunned fans upon her arrival to the show, which her husband, Nick Jonas, is hosting! Priyanka looked like a true goddess in a golden Dolce & Gabbana gown with a dramatic slit running up the see-through skirt, revealing a bodysuit beneath. The dress also featured a bold gold belt wrapped around her waistline and a plunging neckline. She accessorized with BVLGARI jewels, including earrings and a secret Serpenti watch in pink-gold with diamond and emerald eyes, and Serpenti Viper and Fiorever rings totaling to 40 carats in diamonds!

The starlet was truly glowing in her gown and she posed alongside her beau, Nick, looking absolutely loved up! Priyanka and Nick have a bond like no other, and that’s always evident when the couple is in front of the camera and when they’re gushing about one another in interviews. In fact, prior to this red carpet event, Nick and Priyanka attended the BAFTAs in April. Priyanka wore a fabulous outfit, complete with a patterned top with a key hole cutout on her chest and white pants.

The couple posed together and looked super sweet. It’s not just in photos where fans get to see how much these two adore each other. Nick even gushed about his lady love, recently, attributing her presence in his life as the source of so much of his inspiration when it comes to songwriting. “I’m not shy about admitting that’s the source of a lot, if not all of my inspiration when I’m writing,” Nick said of his wife of nearly three years when speaking to L’Officiel.

“I feel really fortunate to have that muse, and that support propels me to continue to write; it’s omnipresent for me.” It’s always so fun to see Nick and Priyanka showing off their love for one another. The two clearly have a bond that is truly unbreakable, and they love to affirm their affection and dedication to one another as often as they can.

Tonight, Priyanka will be in the audience supporting her husband as he hosts the BBMAs! Nick is poised for a fun night, full of surprises, great performances, and so much more. We cannot wait to see if his beloved wife makes an appearance, too! It would totally make the show.