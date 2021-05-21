Sharon Stone, 63, Is Gorgeous In Recycled Valentino Gown She 1st Wore Nearly 10 Years Ago – Pics

Sharon Stone ‘busted out’ her favorite gold Valentino gown for the designer’s birthday on May 20! See the actress rocking the frock she previously wore in 2017 and 2012!

Some looks never go out of style, and no one knows that better than Sharon Stone. The gorgeous actress, 63, took to Instagram on May 20 to celebrate the birthday of Valentino! As such, Sharon used the occasion to don one of her favorite gowns — which she’s worn three times as of today. In the snap, which Sharon took at her home, the actress posed perfectly on a balcony.

She wore the stunning gold gown as if it was brand new, and the silhouette complimented her figure effortlessly. Sharon, who donned her hair back and was positively glowing, smiled for the camera and looked as gorgeous as she did when she wore the dress of the first time, nearly 10 years ago! “I busted out my favorite vintage couture Valentino to honor MR. V’s birthday,” she captioned the post.

As previously mentioned, this isn’t the first time Sharon has sported this iconic frock. In fact, Sharon wore the gown for the first time back in 2012. Sharon fashioned the look for Macy’s Passport presents Glamorama at The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles. Back then, Sharon opted for a full monochromatic ensemble, fashioning gold sandal heels and a matching metallic bag.

Roughly five years later, Sharon wore the dress to another event! This time, Sharon accessorized with layered necklaces, a pair of taupe heels, and a small handbag. Each time Sharon wore the dress, she looked absolutely elegant, proving that there are some dresses that simply never go out of fashion and are worth keeping long after that first wear.

As long as she’s been a beloved star of the big screen, Sharon has been a total fashion icon. The absolute beauty has proven time and again that there are simply very few aspects of her fashion sense that will go out of style, and she proved her point again with her May 20 photo! We cannot wait to see when Sharon will break out this stunning dress again!