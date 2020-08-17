Sharon Stone Reveals Sister Fighting For Her Life With Coronavirus & Angrily Calls Donald Trump A ‘Killer’

Sharon Stone dubbed Donald Trump a ‘killer’ and implored her fans to vote him out of office, while revealing that her sister and brother-in-law were hospitalized with COVID-19.

Sharon Stone has had two family members already die from COVID-19, and two more are now fighting for their lives. The actress, 62, revealed on Instagram that her beloved sister, Kelly, and Kelly’s husband, Bruce, contracted coronavirus despite social distancing and wearing protective gear. Sharon lashed out at people who refuse face masks, as well as President Donald Trump for his inaction during the crisis. She begged her fans to vote for Joe Biden in November — not a “killer.”

Sharon posted terrifying photos of Kelly’s hospital room to Instagram on August 15, showing a hospital worker in a hazmat suit. Kelly suffers from Lupus and is immunocompromised. “One of you Non-Mask wearers did this,” Sharon wrote. “She does not have an immune system. The only place she went was the pharmacy. There is no testing in her county unless you are symptomatic, & then it’s five day wait for results. Can YOU FACE THIS ROOM ALONE? Wear a mask! For yourself and others. Please.”

The following day, she recorded an impassioned video about the importance of voting in the 2020 presidential election. Fighting back tears, she revealed that their mother, who has significant heart problems, can’t get tested because of the laws in Montana, even though she was in contact with Kelly and Bruce. Sharon’s grandmother and godmother have already died died from COVID-19. “This is the state of affairs in the middle of the country,” she told the camera, calling out Montana Governor Steve Bullock for refusing her calls.

“When they say that there are tests for everyone, they are lying. People are fighting for their lives. This is the state that we’re in. The only thing that is going to change this is to vote. If you vote for Biden and you vote for Kamala Harris. And the reason that’s going to happen, is with women in power, we will fight for our families. We will fight for people to live, and we will fight for people to get tested. Because the only countries that are doing well with COVID are the ones with women in leadership. Please vote. And please, whatever you do, don’t vote for a killer.”