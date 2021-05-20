Lisa Rinna Reveals How She Feels About Daughter Amelia Dating Scott Disick: ‘It Is What It Is’

After meeting Scott Disick, Lisa Rinna shared how she felt about the 37-year-old — who’s currently dating her teenage daughter, Amelia Hamlin!

Lisa Rinna is finally weighing in on her daughter, Amelia Hamlin’s, relationship with Scott Disick, who is 18 years older than the model. Andy Cohen grilled Lisa about the relationship on the May 19 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, as he asked Lisa what her first reaction to the romance was. To that, Lisa just laughed and said, “Uh……yeah…..”

The mom of two seemed a little hesitant to divulge any further, but she did dish about what it was like when she and her husband, Harry Hamlin, met Scott for the first time during a recent trip to Miami. “I have met him now,” she confirmed. “He’s very similar to what you thought when you met him. He’s more handsome in person and he was very nice. We had a very nice time. He met Harry, and there you go. There it is. It is what it is, guys! It is what it is!”

Scott and Amelia were first romantically linked after they attended Kendall Jenner’s birthday party together on Halloween 2020. In the months that followed, they started spending more and more time together. Now, the two are often seen out and about in L.A. and Miami.

The pair’s age difference has, of course, been a big topic of conversation, and it will come up on the current season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which premiered on May 19. A previously-released trailer for the season showed Kyle Richards saying, “He’s too damn old and he’s got three kids!” Meanwhile, Lisa agreed, adding, “I know!”

Scott, who is now 37, is no stranger to dating younger women, though. He was once linked to Bella Thorne, 23, and he dated Sofia Richie, 22, for three years before they split during the summer of 2020. Of course, he was also with Kourtney Kardashian, who’s four years older than him, for nearly ten years, as well. Despite Scott’s connection to the KarJenner family, though, Lisa confirmed that she has not spoken to her friend Kris Jenner about his relationship with Amelia.