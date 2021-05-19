‘Siesta Key’ Preview: Juliette Seethes As Another Girl ‘Flirts’ With Sam Right In Front Of Her

In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the May 19 episode of ‘Siesta Key,’ Juliette can’t keep her eyes off Sam while he’s talking to one of his female friends.

Things are going great between Juliette Porter and her boyfriend, Sam Logan, on this season of Siesta Key so far — but that might change during the May 19 episode! HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the episode, which shows Juliette watching on as another girl, Jordana, seemingly flirts with her man. “Sorry, I’m, like, very distracted,” Juliette tells Chloe Trautman, as she keeps her eyes on Sam and Jordana. “I think she just came here to flirt with my boyfriend.”

Chloe, of course, is team Juliette. “I don’t like this,” she admits, while watching the interaction between Sam and Jordana. Throughout their conversation, Jordana can be seen touching Sam’s arm and heard complimenting him. As Juliette seethes, Chloe offers some advice. “Handle everything with grace,” she says. “Be mature. Rise above it. You’re better than that.”

This isn’t the only drama going down, though. Earlier in the clip, Juliette’s frenemy, Kelsey Owens, arrives at the party. Although the ladies say a quick hello and even hug, there’s clear tension between them still. “That was so awkward,” Kelsey tells Madisson Hausburg afterward. “Like, more awkward than I expected.”

Meanwhile, Brandon Gomes comes face-to-face with his ex, Camilla Cattaneo. Last season, Brandon cheated on Camilla, and fathered a child with another woman, and Camilla’s animosity towards him is still clear. In the clip, she wipes tears away from her eyes when she sees Brandon walk in the room. We’ll have to wait and see if they interact when the episode airs, though!

“I’ve just been working on my music and bonding with my son,” Brandon tells his friends. “It’s a blessing. At the end of the day, it’s meant to be and I’ll move forward with it.” The next episode of Siesta Key airs on Wednesday, May 19 at 8:00 p.m. on MTV, followed by another brand new episode of The Hills: New Beginnings, as well.