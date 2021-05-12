‘Siesta Key’: Juliette Reveals Why She Still Had ‘Tension’ With Kelsey While Filming Season 4

Ahead of the season 4 premiere of ‘Siesta Key,’ Juliette Porter and Kelsey Owens dished EXCLUSIVELY to HL about their season 3 fight and why they’re not friends anymore.

Juliette Porter and Kelsey Owens had a major falling out at the end of season 3 of Siesta Key, and the drama between them will continue when season 4 premieres on May 12. “Kelsey tried to put everything under the rug and pretend that nothing went wrong,” Juliette told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I find that she’s the type of person that doesn’t want to own up to her mistakes. She was pretending that everything was fine between us and that nothing really went wrong and we could fix it, but I never really got a true apology from her.”

Juliette’s issues with Kelsey stemmed from Kelsey accusing her of being in a relationship with her boyfriend, Sam Logan, for the wrong reasons. “[She] told Sam, behind my back, that I’m a gold digger and that I’m still in love with Alex [Kompothecras], and that I don’t even really like him,” Juliette recalled. “Those were all things that really hurt me. And she kind of hoped I would just let it go and forget it.”

As for Kelsey, she took ownership of the mistakes she made, but said she is ready to move on without Juliette as her friend. “In between filming, we were still living together and I apologized multiple times,” Kelsey explained. “I think she just couldn’t forgive me for everything, and I did mess up with that completely. That kind of sucked. But I’m at where I’m at and I’m focusing on me. I think both of us are doing great separately. We’re just better not as friends, and that’s okay.”

However, both ladies will have to re-live the height of the drama between them on the upcoming season of Siesta Key. “You’ll see this whole season, there’s so much tension between Kelsey and I,” Juliette teased. “It really escalates throughout. It’s your classic situation of girls being head-to-head with each other and jealousy and egotistical things. I’m not proud, but that’s kind of how it is. It’s a competition sometimes and I think our friendship had a really had time hanging on.” Kelsey added, “Going into this season with that animosity [from season 3], it wasn’t very good, and then it just kind of spiraled from there.”

Of course, considering the ladies have the same group of friends, they weren’t able to avoid each other, despite their issues with one another. “I tried to do my own thing and then if she wasn’t invited to places for other reasons, she would get upset with me,” Juliette claimed. “She tried to stay really close. We were also just shifting in general — Sam and I were getting serious and I was spending a lot of time with him, and I had a lot of other friends. We just started to separate. A lot of times, things were weird between us. It was just kind of…awkward. We’re just kind of different people.”

Meanwhile, fellow Siesta Key cast member, Chloe Trautman, chalked the drama up to Juliette and Kelsey’s different ways of dealing with difficult situations. “I think, at this point, every single person would agree that both parties played a part in the demise of their friendship,” Chloe admitted. “But there’s one side [Juliette] that wants to talk about it and work through it, and there’s the other side [Kelsey] that does not want to talk about it. I can’t even relate to allowing the tension and the hate and anger to continue to build. It’s only ever going to make something worse if you don’t work through it. It’s a very weird dynamic when somebody doesn’t want to work through something.”

Viewers will be able to see how it all goes down when Siesta Key returns on May 12 at 8:00 p.m. on MTV!