‘Siesta Key’: Chloe Reveals Why She Left Season 4 After Filming Took A Toll On Her Mental Health
Previews for season 4 of ‘Siesta Key’ show Chloe Trautman announcing that she’ll be leaving the show in the middle of filming, and she dished all about it in our EXCLUSIVE interview.
“I’m at a point where I really don’t want to be a part of this anymore,” Chloe Trautman says in the trailer for season 4 of Siesta Key. “Farewell everyone.” While the details surrounding Chloe’s unexpected departure are still vague, she dished more about the decision in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. In the months leading up to filming, Chloe underwent an extreme mental and physical lifestyle change. She lost 50 pounds and cut “toxic” people out of her life. However, when filming for Siesta Key began again in Nov. 2020, she noticed that the “old Chloe” was starting to come back.
“In that environment, I have always been the ‘old Chloe,’ and it was like oil and water mixing filming and the new me,” she explained. “Well, I don’t like to say ‘new me,’ I like to say ‘true me.’ This season, you really see that battle of me trying to stay the course with the internal work that I’ve done. But I’m not perfect and I definitely have some bumps this season. Overall, I’m really proud of myself for putting myself out there and putting my mental health first. I think, more than ever, that’s such an important message to send — no matter what you’re doing in your life, if you’re placing yourself in an environment that’s not for your highest good, walk away from it. I’m just proud that I’ll represent that this season.”