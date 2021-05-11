‘Siesta Key’: Chloe Reveals Why She Left Season 4 After Filming Took A Toll On Her Mental Health

Previews for season 4 of ‘Siesta Key’ show Chloe Trautman announcing that she’ll be leaving the show in the middle of filming, and she dished all about it in our EXCLUSIVE interview.

“I’m at a point where I really don’t want to be a part of this anymore,” Chloe Trautman says in the trailer for season 4 of Siesta Key. “Farewell everyone.” While the details surrounding Chloe’s unexpected departure are still vague, she dished more about the decision in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. In the months leading up to filming, Chloe underwent an extreme mental and physical lifestyle change. She lost 50 pounds and cut “toxic” people out of her life. However, when filming for Siesta Key began again in Nov. 2020, she noticed that the “old Chloe” was starting to come back.

“In that environment, I have always been the ‘old Chloe,’ and it was like oil and water mixing filming and the new me,” she explained. “Well, I don’t like to say ‘new me,’ I like to say ‘true me.’ This season, you really see that battle of me trying to stay the course with the internal work that I’ve done. But I’m not perfect and I definitely have some bumps this season. Overall, I’m really proud of myself for putting myself out there and putting my mental health first. I think, more than ever, that’s such an important message to send — no matter what you’re doing in your life, if you’re placing yourself in an environment that’s not for your highest good, walk away from it. I’m just proud that I’ll represent that this season.”

Chloe did make the difficult decision to walk away. She said that the lack of support from her friends, who were skeptical about her transformation, was what ultimately led to the decision. “They weren’t as supportive as I think they could’ve been,” Chloe admitted. “Understandably, they were skeptical — they were wondering if this was just a phase. But for me, it just really built up. Every week, all the cast parties we’d go to, it would just build up over and over and over again. It just got to a point where I was like, ‘Alright, guys, stop trying to tear me down.’ When I didn’t feel like I had enough support from my friends and cast and production, I took a big step back.”

Luckily, it was the right decision, and Chloe told that it was “extremely necessary” for her. “I feel like I did the most work on myself in that time when I took a step back,” she revealed. “To me, in your true power, you should be able to place yourself in any environment and still stand true to who you are.”

Chloe also dished about the “breaking point” that led her to transform her lifestyle and become the person who she is today. “[In March 2020], our friend group went to Aspen and I was 50 pounds heavier than I am right now,” she explained. “I was skiing down a mountain and I was so out of shape, and I ended up falling and really hurting myself. It was in that moment that I cried out to God for help. Then, I went through a breakup with my ex-boyfriend of almost four years and my grandmother, who passed away, came to me and spoke to me on her birthday in June. My life just changed. The right people started to come into my life. I stopped drinking. I stopped partying. I really stepped back from any toxic environment or friendships I was in, too.”