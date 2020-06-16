‘Siesta Key’: Juliette Admits She Felt ‘Worthless’ After Hooking Up With Alex — ‘I Really Regret It’

Ahead of ‘Siesta Key’s return on June 16, we caught up with the show’s stars about Juliette and Alex’s Nashville hookup and how it will shake things up in the episodes to come.

We last saw the cast of Siesta Key during a trip to Nashville, where exes Juliette Porter and Alex Kompothecras hooked up, despite him having a girlfriend, Alyssa Salerno, back home. When the show returns on June 16, we’ll see Juliette grapple with the aftermath of the hookup. “I actually had a major panic attack,” Juliette told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I felt worthless, and not good. I really regretted it.”

As Juliette explained during the season 3A finale in March, though, the hookup was about more than her residual feelings for Alex. “I think part of the reason why I allowed that to happen was because I wanted to know that it wasn’t me in the relationship — he’s naturally a cheater,” Juliette explained. “I wanted to know he’d do this to any girl — she’s not more special than I am.” Now that months have gone by, though, Juliette admitted that she didn’t make a good decision by hooking up with Alex.

“I think it was the wrong decision, completely,” she told us. “Of course, I shouldn’t be hooking up with someone else’s boyfriend, but for me, in my emotional state, I don’t think it was ever a good idea either. It did not help.” In the show’s upcoming episodes, we’ll also see Juliette grapple with whether or not to tell Alyssa about what went down.

“I gave Alex PLENTY of time [to tell Alyssa the truth],” Juliette revealed. “He never did. He would text me manipulative things like, ‘I’m going to tell her, we’ll never be friends again if you tell her.’ and I was like, ‘Okay, well please do. I want to be able to move on. If you don’t tell her, I don’t think I’ll be able to move on and get past everything that happened.’ I never wanted to tell him myself. He kind of pushed me to that point. He was messing with me and being mean and I guess I kind of exploded.”

Chloe Trautman to Normally, viewers can count onto spill secrets like this one and stir up some drama. In this case, though, Alex purchased her an expensive Celine purse to buy her silence. Still, Chloe agreed that it was his responsibility, not Juliette’s, to let Alyssa know the truth. “He didn’t because he’s a coward and it shows,” Chloe insisted. She also revealed that she’s seen Alex “less than five times” since this drama went down last fall.

Earlier this month, Alex and Alyssa welcomed their first child, Alessi, together, but Juliette and Chloe have not spoken to him about it. “They don’t want to hear from me,” Juliette admitted. “I hope they’re happy with their baby, but they don’t want to hear from me. I think he’ll be a good dad, but I don’t know if he’s going to be the best husband. He loves children, but I don’t know if he was quite ready. This will be the biggest change of his life. This will probably make him a different person, I would hope. It’s his biggest test.”

Chloe added that Alex recently “cursed [her] out” because of something that she posted on Instagram, so she certainly didn’t spend any time reaching out to him about the baby. “He threatened my mom that if I didn’t take it down, then bad things about me were going to surface,” Chloe claimed. “So Alex can quite literally go f*** himself.” She also added that she hopes Alex is able to “teach his daughter to be a better person than who he has been his whole life.”

Unlike Chloe and Juliette, cast member, Madisson Hausburg, did send Alex a congratulatory text about the baby. “They both said it was the best day of their lives and I’m really happy for them,” Madisson gushed. Garrett Miller added that he has plans to reach out to Alex, as well. Siesta Key returns on June 16 at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.