‘Siesta Key’: Juliette Admits It ‘Bothered’ Her That The Group Didn’t Like Robby — ‘It Was Hard’

As Juliette Porter’s friends continue to criticize her relationship with Robby Hayes on ‘Siesta Key,’ we spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the couple for scoop about how they felt about being ‘secluded’ from the rest of the group.

Robby Hayes’ character has been called into question on season three of Siesta Key, which hasn’t been easy for his girlfriend, Juliette Porter. One of Juliette’s closest friends, Chloe Trautman, accused Robby of “using” the 22-year-old for clout, and it’s led to extreme tension in the friendship. Things blew up during the show’s Jan. 14 episode, when Chloe confronted Juliette about the situation during a party at Juliette and Kelsey Owens’ house. We’ll see the aftermath of everything that went down during the next episode on Jan. 21, but we caught up with Juliette and Robby for a tease of what’s to come.

“I think Robby and I definitely had to get even more secluded [after the fight],” Juliette told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “We definitely stepped away from the group even more than we were, and it was hard not having my good friends around during my relationship. It really bothered me that they didn’t like him. Because even when they didn’t like [my ex] Alex [Kompothecras], they still like him, just not for me. So I don’t know why they couldn’t like Robby at all.” However, amidst all the drama, Robby was a rock for Juliette.

“I’ve always been that guy that huddles underneath all the drama,” Robby explained. “I just waited for all the dust to settle, but I did want to stick up for her. I just tried to steer her in a direction that was less aggressive, so to speak. But it was hard. It was very difficult. But, yeah, I avoid conflict and that will be a theme after this. You’ll see that I remove myself from situations that I can see turning out sticky.”

You guysssss…. he's BACK. If you thought things came to a head tonight — HA. Just you wait. We'll see you next Tuesday for an all new episode of #SiestaKey at 8/7c on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/63g7mQkzMz — Siesta Key (@SiestaKey) January 15, 2020

Meanwhile, as we’ve seen in previews for the rest of the season, a confrontation between Robby and Alex is inevitable. “We do end up in the same room,” Robby revealed. “I knew that I was going to catch s*** from him from the start. It didn’t matter which guy [Juliette was dating]. If it was anyone…he’s just not going to be comfortable with anyone else being with her.” Siesta Key airs on Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.