‘Siesta Key’: Juliette Admits She Regrets Getting Physical With Chloe During Explosive Fight

Following the wild fight between Chloe and Juliette on the Jan. 14 episode of ‘Siesta Key,’ we got EXCLUSIVE scoop about what really set Juliette off — and MUCH more!

Things got physical between Juliette Porter and Chloe Trautman during the Jan. 14 episode of Siesta Key. The fight took place at Juliette and Kelsey Owens’ housewarming party, after Chloe called Juliette out for not putting effort into their friendship. She also told Juliette that her new boyfriend, Robby Hayes, was “using” her, which seemed to upset Juliette the most. After Chloe slapped Juliette’s hand out of the way in the middle of the heated conversation, Juliette took things to the next level — she punched Chloe in the head and began pulling out her hair extensions.

“I do regret getting physical,” Juliette told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “But the only reason I got physical was because I was so taken off guard by her reasoning behind everything that was going on between us. It was very impulsive.” Juliette explained that she wasn’t expecting Chloe to say the things that she did about their friendship. “At this time of year, I was graduating college and trying to move on,” she said. “I was really busy with my own life. So was I calling her every day, asking her to hang out and talk? No, I wasn’t, and I think that’s fair because a lot of people don’t talk to their friends and they still pick up where they left off.”

Of course, the real underlying issue was that Chloe had rekindled her friendship with Juliette’s ex, Alex Kompothecras, who cheated on Juliette during season two. “It really hurt my feelings that she was just friends with Alex all of a sudden,” Juliette admitted. “I thought that she really supported me and didn’t like the way he was treating others and all that. I expected her to apologize to me [at the housewarming party], but instead, it was all my fault. It just escalated from there.”

TONIGHT! I don't think anyone saw this coming… And this is just the beginning. Watch the madness unfold on an all new episode of #SiestaKey tonight at 8/7c on @MTV. pic.twitter.com/KEd1IhcRHA — Siesta Key (@SiestaKey) January 14, 2020

Looking back, Juliette admittedly wishes that she went about things differently during her conversation with Chloe. “I wish I had told her that I never meant to not hang out with her, and that if it was a genuine issue, she should have contacted me and told me it hurt her feelings,” she revealed. “She never did that. She never called me. Why do I have to be the one making contact? And I should have been straight up and told her that it really hurt my feelings that she’s friends with Alex and that she was so upset by the decisions I was making, when I was actually happy for the first time in a while. So Chloe, when you hear this — I was a little too drunk to get that in, but Chloe, you were a little too talkative!”

Throughout the rest of season three, Chloe and Juliette will work on repairing their friendship. “It takes a while and it’s still very rocky,” Juliette said. “It does take a while for us to get there, and after this episode, you’ll see how things play out. But it wasn’t easy, I’ll tell you that.”