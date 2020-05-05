‘Siesta Key’ Teaser: The Truth Comes Out As Juliette Drops A Bombshell Secret

New episodes of ‘Siesta Key’ are coming! In this first-look teaser at the second half of season three, the cast parties it up — and Juliette makes a major revelation.

Season three of Siesta Key is far from over! The hit MTV show is coming back to finish its third season this summer, with new episodes premiering on June 16 at 8:00 p.m. A new teaser for the show was released on May 5, and although not much is revealed in the 30-second sneak peek, it’s clear that there’s going to be plenty of drama to come. The promo shows quick clips of the cast members partying, hitting the pool and beach in their swimsuits, and more. Plus, of course, there’s a look into some of the drama and tension that will play out.

At one point, Chloe Trautman can be heard saying, “Watch yourself!” to someone who is not shown. Then, the footage switches to Alex Kompothecras and his girlfriend, Alyssa Salerno. “You’re the best girlfriend I could ever ask for,” he tells her. Afterward, Alex’s ex, Juliette Porter, is seen on a phone call, telling the person on the other end, “I f***ed your boyfriend several times.” It’s unclear if she’s referring to Alex, but the revelation is a clear bombshell that’s sure to stir things up when the show returns!

In a press release for the coming episodes, MTV confirmed that Alex is keeping his “infidelity” a secret from Alyssa. Meanwhile, Chloe continues to get involved with Alex’s love life, which puts her at odds with her on/off BFF once again, and Juliette is dating a new guy named Sam, while continuing her career in the fashion industry.

At the end of last season, Kelsey Owens and Garrett Miller hooked up on a cast trip to Nashville, but viewers will see that that “Garrett is still having a hard time trusting” Kelsey as they give their relationship another go. Finally, Madisson Hausburg will begin to struggle with their long distance relationship, while Brandon Gomes finds himself at a “standstill” in his music career. The drama continues on June 16 on MTV!