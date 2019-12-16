Alyssa Salerno: 5 Things To Know About Alex Kompothecras’ Pregnant GF On ‘Siesta Key’

‘Siesta Key’ star, Alex Kompothecras, confirmed on Dec. 15 that his girlfriend, Alyssa Salerno, is pregnant with the pair’s first child. Here’s more to know about his stunning lady.

Alex Kompothecras confirmed the rumors that he’s expecting a baby with Alyssa Salerno by posting a sweet Instagram message on Dec. 15. The couple celebrated their little one by throwing a huge party with their loved ones, and in a photo from the bash, the Siesta Key star cradles Alyssa’s small baby bump as they share a kiss. “Little princess on the way,” he captioned the image. Alyssa re-posted the picture on her Instagram Story, and gushed in the caption, “BEST DAY EVER.” These two have been very public with their relationship on social media, but fans don’t know much about Alyssa. Here’s what we’ve uncovered:

1. She’s in the midst of opening a salon in Sarasota, Florida. Alyssa confirmed on her Instagram on Dec. 4 that she is opening Meraki Wild Salon in Sarasota. There is no official opening date at this time, but the salon’s Instagram page says that it’s “coming soon.” When she announced this new venture, Alyssa wrote, “Ready to unleash my passion on Sarasota. Thrilled to finally announce something that I have been working on for a while now. This has been a dream of mine for many years and I can finally say it’s all coming to reality. Excited for you all to join me on this journey and see my new salon that is coming soon!!!!” Alyssa’s Instagram page is full o photos of clients whose hair she has done.

2. She & Alex have known each other for years. Although Alex and Alyssa didn’t start dating until 2019, after his split from Juliette Porter, he revealed on Instagram that they’ve actually known each other since they were just kids. In June, Alex debuted his relationship with Alyssa on Instagram, and included a throwback photo of them from their pre-teen days.

3. She’s friendly with another ‘Siesta Key’ star. Alyssa grew up in Sarasota, which is just minutes away from Siesta Key. Based on social media photos, it appears she also knows fellow Siesta Key cast member, Madisson Hausburg, who has been on the show since season one with Alex.

4. She has a dog. Alyssa has a dog named Bodhi, who is two years old. She brought him home in June 2017.

5. Her relationship with Alex will be a ‘Siesta Key’ storyline. In the initial press release for season three of Siesta Key, it was teased that Alex may have trouble staying faithful to his new girlfriend. We’ll have to see how that plays out when the show returns on Jan. 7 on MTV!