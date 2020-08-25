‘Siesta Key’ Reunion: Brandon Breaks Down In Tears & Reveals He Has A Secret Child
It was one bombshell after another on the ‘Siesta Key’ reunion special, and Brandon Gomes dropped the biggest news of all when he shared that he’s a FATHER!
Brandon Gomes is a dad! The MTV star revealed the bombshell news during the reunion special of Siesta Key on Aug. 25, and it was quite an emotional moment. Brandon’s segment of the reunion began as a discussion about his relationship with Camilla Cattaneo. He was visibly upset, and Camilla was pissed. Finally, she urged Brandon to just “tell [everyone]” (the rest of the cast included) what was going on.
“Ten months ago, I hooked up with this girl, and she told me recently that I have a kid with her,” Brandon admitted. There were audible gasps from other members of the cast, who had no idea that Brandon was harboring this secret. However, Camilla still wasn’t satisfied with that explanation. “You were with her for five months while we were dating!” she accused. “He was with her for five months while we were f***ing dating. Literally, coming back to me.”
Brandon insisted it wasn’t “five months”, but Camilla shut him down. “Yes you were, I saw the texts,” she said, through tears. “You literally couldn’t even tell me the truth. I had to find out from her. You’re a pathetic person.” Brandon admitted that the situation had really taken a toll on him and that he’s been “dealing with a lot” since he found out about his secret baby. Camilla wasn’t done letting off steam, though.
“You’re dealing with nothing,” she said. “You’re in California when you should be in Sarasota [Florida] dealing with this situation. You can’t run away from your problems. They’re here.” Brandon then opened up about how his anxiety sky-rocketed after he got the news, so he went to California to work on his music. At that point, he took off his microphone and stormed out of the virtual reunion.