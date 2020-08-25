‘Siesta Key’ Reunion: Brandon Breaks Down In Tears & Reveals He Has A Secret Child

It was one bombshell after another on the ‘Siesta Key’ reunion special, and Brandon Gomes dropped the biggest news of all when he shared that he’s a FATHER!

Brandon Gomes is a dad! The MTV star revealed the bombshell news during the reunion special of Siesta Key on Aug. 25, and it was quite an emotional moment. Brandon’s segment of the reunion began as a discussion about his relationship with Camilla Cattaneo. He was visibly upset, and Camilla was pissed. Finally, she urged Brandon to just “tell [everyone]” (the rest of the cast included) what was going on.

“Ten months ago, I hooked up with this girl, and she told me recently that I have a kid with her,” Brandon admitted. There were audible gasps from other members of the cast, who had no idea that Brandon was harboring this secret. However, Camilla still wasn’t satisfied with that explanation. “You were with her for five months while we were dating!” she accused. “He was with her for five months while we were f***ing dating. Literally, coming back to me.”

Brandon insisted it wasn’t “five months”, but Camilla shut him down. “Yes you were, I saw the texts,” she said, through tears. “You literally couldn’t even tell me the truth. I had to find out from her. You’re a pathetic person.” Brandon admitted that the situation had really taken a toll on him and that he’s been “dealing with a lot” since he found out about his secret baby. Camilla wasn’t done letting off steam, though.

“You’re dealing with nothing,” she said. “You’re in California when you should be in Sarasota [Florida] dealing with this situation. You can’t run away from your problems. They’re here.” Brandon then opened up about how his anxiety sky-rocketed after he got the news, so he went to California to work on his music. At that point, he took off his microphone and stormed out of the virtual reunion.

With Brandon away from the cameras, host Jeannie Mai pressed Camilla about how she found out about Brandon’s baby. “Through a phone call, I found out,” she explained. “He tells me, ‘Oh, so I had a one night stand with this girl, and she’s telling me that she has a kid and it’s mine.’ I’m like….what?! I literally said, ‘This makes no sense. What are you saying? You have a KID with someone?!’ So I decided to reach out to the girl because I felt like there was missing pieces — it makes no sense for someone to have a kid and have no idea. I talk to the girl and she tells me Brandon knew the whole time that she was pregnant and he decided to block her when she said she was keeping the baby.”

Camilla began crying as she revealed that this reunion special was the first time she’d even seen Brandon since he told her about having a baby. Finally, Brandon came back to set the record straight. He was crying, too.

“I’ve made some extremely bad decisions,” he admitted. “It’s on me. I’m responsible for it. It’s my responsibility. I made some mistakes, I hurt some people who don’t deserve to go through this. I hurt some people that were the most loyal. I’m talking about Camilla, the best girlfriend I possibly could’ve had. I hurt a lot over that. I’ve been dealing with this and I probably haven’t been dealing with it right, but my anxiety is really high right now. I’m trying to correct it as a man and trying to do what’s right. I’m just here, trying to get through, day by day.”

Then, Juliette Porter questioned whether the mother of Brandon’s child even wanted him in the baby’s life, and he responded, “I don’t know the girl. I don’t know.” Amanda Miller urged Brandon to come back to Sarasota and be there for his kid, and he assured everyone that he was going to ‘step up’ as a dad. “I’m not going to run from the kid,” he insisted. “I’m not going to have a kid grow up and not know who his dad is. I’m not doing that.”