‘Siesta Key’ Sneak Peek: Brandon Tells Camilla They Need To ‘Slow It Down’ After She Asks About Moving In

Brandon and Camilla meet for drinks after his first day in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of ‘Siesta Key,’ and the tension boils over when she talks about moving in together.

Brandon’s done with his first day on the job, and he joins Camilla for drinks to celebrate after work. Right away, she wants to quiz him about the job. “I feel like you need someone to be on your a** about this,” Camilla tells Brandon in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the July 7 episode of Siesta Key.

Camilla doesn’t stop there. She criticizes the bag he took to work. She wants him to get a briefcase. Brandon asks Camilla if she wants a working man that wakes up, puts on a tie, sits at a desk, and comes home. “That’s what anyone wants,” Camilla quips. She adds, “That’s the man that I want to be with.”

Brandon realizes that this means she doesn’t want to be with someone in the music industry. “Music, you’re great at it and whatnot, but like, this is a real job,” she says.

Camilla segues into talking about Brandon’s plans for saving his money. He tells her that he’s going to invest his money into an album and buy a Tesla. Camilla calls his plans “unrealistic,” but he’s serious about them. She wonders about his plans for saving money so they can move in together.

That’s when the conversation comes to a screeching halt. “We need to slow it down,” Brandon says. “That’s like a big step. You don’t really just throw it out there the way you did.” Camilla has no regrets, though. “Well, I just did,” she tells him.

Siesta Key returned for season 3B in June 2020. MTV announced the day of the season 3B premiere that they were cutting ties with cast member Alex Kompothecras and “editing the current season to minimize his presence.” The network also noted that “he will not be in future seasons of Siesta Key.” The series airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on MTV.