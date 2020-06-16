MTV ‘Cuts Ties’ With ‘Siesta Key’ Star Alex Kompothecras & Erases Him From Season Premiere

Right after Season 3B of ‘Siesta Key’ premiered, MTV announced that Alex Kompothecras got booted from the show. The network revealed what it has done with the rest of Alex’s appearances on the show.

After starring on all three seasons of Siesta Key, Alex Kompothecras’s time on the show is over. MTV broke the news on June 16, the very same day it premiered the second half of Season 3 — an airing that had to make major adjustments in the wake of Alex’s firing. “We’ve made the decision to cut ties with Alex and are editing the current season to minimize his presence. He will not be in future seasons of Siesta Key,” MTV announced in a statement on Tuesday, obtained by Us Weekly.

MTV did not clarify why it ousted Alex from the show, and HollywoodLife has reached out to the network for comment. Fans began to notice something was up when Alex was removed from the opening credits during the Season 3B premiere on Tuesday night. Additionally, his scenes were removed, and the premiere as a whole was edited down to 54 minutes (a stark contrast from the two consecutive one-hour episodes that were originally scheduled). After the episode finished playing, MTV announced Alex’s departure.

Story is still being updated…