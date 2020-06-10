Taylor Selfridge: 5 Things About ‘Teen Mom’ Star Cut From MTV For ‘Past Racist Statements’

Cory Wharton’s ‘Teen Mom’ special was cut from MTV at the last minute due to his GF, Taylor Selfridge’s, past insensitive tweets, and the network has severed ties with Taylor completely.

Teen Mom OG fans were left confused when Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge’s baby special was pulled from MTV’s programming on June 9. Afterward, the network explained why the special was cancelled and why they’d be cutting all ties with Taylor in the future. The decision was made due to racially insensitive tweets that Taylor posted in 2012, which resurfaced amidst the recent resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement following George Floyd’s death.

“MTV pulled Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor’s Baby Special from its Tuesday schedule and is ending our relationship with Taylor Selfridge in light of her past racist statements on social media,” the network told People in a statement. “MTV strongly condemns systemic racism and stands with those raising their voices against injustice.” Following the announcement, here’s more to know about Taylor:

1. She started on another MTV reality show. MTV fans first got to know Taylor when she appeared on season five of Are You The One? in 2017. During her time on the show, she dated Andre Siemers, although they were confirmed to not be a perfect match. However, at the AYTO reunion, Taylor and Andre revealed that they had broken up after he “ghosted” her.

2. She met Cory on ‘Ex on the Beach.’ Cory and Taylor were both on season one of Ex on the Beach, which aired during the spring of 2018. They dated briefly after filming ending, and then rekindled their relationship at the beginning of 2019. Cory, who started his MTV career on The Real World and then began appearing on The Challenge, has been on Teen Mom OG since the fall of 2018 after welcoming a baby with Cheyenne Floyd. When Taylor and Cory got back together, she also began appearing on Teen Mom OG as part of his and Cheyenne’s storyline.

3. She has a daughter with Cory. Cory and Taylor announced that they were expecting their first child together in Oct. 2019. In December, they revealed that they were initially pregnant with twins, but lost one of the babies due to “vanishing twin syndrome.” Their daughter, Mila, was born in April 2020 amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

4. She previously apologized for her 2012 tweets. Taylor’s past tweets actually came up during a season 8 episode of Teen Mom OG, and she apologized for them during a conversation with Cheyenne. “At the time, because I was younger, I wasn’t thinking it was anything negative,” Taylor admitted. “I thought, ‘Oh, this is funny,’ or something like that. But it’s not. This happened a long time ago. That’s my biggest mistake. I just had to grow up, honestly. I had to experience other places.”

5. She took to Instagram to comment on MTV’s decision to cut ties with her. After MTV pulled Cory and Taylor’s Teen Mom OG special, Taylor issued another apology on her Instagram, which is set to private. In her message, she said that she had already made the decision not to appear on the next season of Teen Mom OG one week ago — before the special was pulled. “I don’t believe the reality TV lifestyle benefits me any further at this point in my life,” Taylor wrote. “With current events being what they are and reality TV being selective in who they apply rules to or what is considered acceptable behavior, I do not have any further respect. Once again, I apologize for anyone I have hurt or offended in the past. I have addressed my mistakes many times on the network and I would like to move on and continue to be the best version of myself. My past does not define who I am today and I hope you guy can see the change. Please respect my decision to provide a normal, healthy life for my family.”