Cory Wharton is officially a dad to two girls! The ‘Teen Mom OG’ star welcomed his first child with girlfriend Taylor Selfridge on April 23, and announced the news on Instagram and Twitter!

Cory Wharton is a proud #GirlDad! The Teen Mom OG star and Taylor Selfridge welcomed a healthy baby girl on April 23! The proud parents revealed the good news on Instagram on April 23 that showed their beautiful new addition. Fans were certain that Taylor and Cory were welcoming their sweet little girl, whose name has yet to be revealed, when the father-to-be shared a tweet on April 22 that read, “Taylor is doing AMAZING, but it’s time for the epidural shot, so we should be meeting our daughter today :) Thanks for all the support you guys! ” The personal trainer revealed the good news just one day prior, tweeting, “We are having a baby tomorrow!!!!!”

This marks the second child for Cory, who shares 2½-year-old daughter Ryder, with his ex, fellow MTV star Cheyenne Floyd. Cory didn’t know she was biologically his until she was 6-months-old. They joined Teen Mom OG together in September 2018.

The Teen Mom OG star and the Are You The One alum revealed they were expecting their first child together in October 2019, with Cory telling Us Weekly that it was “definitely a surprise.” They posed together in adorable beach photos with Ryder for their pregnancy reveal. The couple, who said Taylor was 11 weeks along at the time, found out she was pregnant two months(in August) before the interview was published.

Quick update :

Taylor is doing AMAZING, but it’s time for the epidural shot 💉 so we should be meeting our daughter today :) Thanks for all the support you guys ! — Cory Wharton (@CoryWharton) April 22, 2020

Cory and Taylor met during season 1 of Ex on the Beach in 2014. She previously competed in season 5 of Are You The One. The two began dating after Ex on the Beach wrapped (the show aired during spring 2018). After appearing to take some time apart, Cory and Taylor made it clear that they had rekindled they were together in February 2019 in various posts on social media.

The proud parents have become very close with Cory’s ex, Cheyenne, who was also present at their gender reveal party in LA in January. Cory and Cheyenne have mastered co-parenting, as seen in MTV’s Teen Mom OG. Congratulations Cory and Taylor!