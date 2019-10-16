Congratulations to MTV stars, Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge — they’re expecting a baby, which means he’ll soon be a father of two! The couple confirmed their exciting news on Oct. 15.

There’s another baby on the way for Cory Wharton! The MTV star, who has a daughter, Ryder, 2, with Cheyenne Floyd, announced on Oct. 15 that his girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge, is pregnant. “It was definitely a surprise,” Cory told Us Weekly. The reality star also revealed that Taylor is about 11 weeks along, and said that they found out about the pregnancy about two months ago. Considering Cory did not know that he was Ryder’s father until she was almost a year old, this will be his first time going through a pregnancy with his partner, and he admitted that it’s “like [his] first baby, almost].”

“Just being there from the day she found out that she’s pregnant and knowing that it’s mine, I knew that I was going to have to step up,” Cory said. “It’s exciting for me. It’s gonna be a lot, but I’m excited. I never went to an ultrasound, you know? I never went to the doctor’s appointments to see [Cheyenne]’s checkups and things like that.” Cheyenne and Cory hooked up after meeting on The Challenge: Rivals III, which is when Ryder was conceived. They were never in a relationship, but once Cory found out that he was Ryder’s father, he stepped up to the plate, and the two formed a strong co-parenting relationship. They began documenting their journey as parents on Teen Mom OG in 2018.

There has always been an obvious connection between Cory and Cheyenne, and fans have been hoping that they’d get together romantically. However, at the beginning of 2019, Cory confirmed that he was in a relationship with Taylor, who he met on season one of Ex on the Beach, which aired at the beginning of 2018. The two briefly dated after the show, but did not reconnect and start seriously dating until earlier this year.

Luckily, the happy couple has an amicable relationship with Cheyenne, who they said has been “supportive” since she heard the news of Taylor’s pregnancy. “I just had to drop the bomb,” Cory admitted. “So I told her and her sister was there. They were just asking me all these questions like…are you okay? How’s Taylor doing? Does she need a doctor? They really were supportive from day one.”

Taylor hails from season five of MTV’s Are You The One?, while Cory started out on The Real World: Ex-Plosion, and has since gone onto star on several seasons of The Challenge. Congrats to the happy couple!