See Pics

Delilah Hamlin Rocks Lacy Pink Lingerie In Sexy New Series Of Pics

delilah
boohoo/MEGA
Hailey Bieber Levi's Brunch, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Weekend 1, Day 2, Indian Wells, USA - 13 Apr 2019 Wearing Dior, Vintage, Corset
Bella Hadid Savage x Fenty show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA - 10 Sep 2019 Wearing Savage x Fenty, Black Bra
Vanessa Hudgens Savage x Fenty show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA - 10 Sep 2019 Wearing Savage x Fenty
Camila Cabello arrives at NRJ radio station in Paris, France, on September 27, 2019. Photo by Favier/ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Camila Cabello Ref: SPL5118759 270919 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Favier/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Finland Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights View Gallery View Gallery 23 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Lisa Rinna’s daughter Delilah Hamlin has stunned in a pale pink lingerie set with matching, layered necklaces in a series of gorgeous new photos.

Delilah Belle Hamlin has shared a slew of stunning new pics, putting her toned figure on display in a lacy pink bra and underwear set by the London-based lingerie brand Boux Avenue. The 22-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin took to Instagram on May 18 to share three snaps, wearing the bra and high-cut bottoms. “designed in London @bouxavenue #myboux #bouxavenue,” she captioned the photo. Delilah accessorized with a pink puka shell necklace and two gold pendant chains, as she styled her blonde tresses in a fresh blowout.

In the first pic, the model, who is dating Love Island reality star Eyal Bookerposed with one arm behind her back as she gazed out of frame. In another pic, Delilah was seen unclasping her bra and posing from behind. The gorgeous snaps come just a few months after she and Eyal were seen sharing a passionate kiss on the beach in California.

The couple hit the beach in Santa Barbara with her younger sis Amelia Hamlin, 19, and were seen soaking up the Santa Barbara sunshine. Delilah rocked a barely-there mustard yellow string bikini, as she wrapped her arms around her beau and posed for a photo. Delilah, who has made a name for herself in the modeling world, and Eyal, who appeared on season four of the popular British reality show, were first romantically linked in 2019. Since confirming their relationship, the duo have been practically inseparable.

delilah

Her dad Harry spoke to HollywoodLife in the early days of their relationship, revealing he’s “very much” a fan of the British model. “He’s a great guy,” the 69-year-old told us at The Creative Coalition’s Television Humanitarian Awards Gala in Sept. 2019. “As long as the boys [my daughters are] going out with are good guys, I’m fine with it, you know?” he added.