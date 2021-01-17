See Pics

Delilah Hamlin, 22, Rocks Thong Bikini As She Makes Out With BF Eyal Booker, 25, At The Beach — See Pics

Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Lisa Rinna’s daughter Delilah Hamlin hit the beach with her boyfriend, ‘Love Island’ star Eyal Booker. The couple were seen sharing a kiss.

Delilah Belle Hamlin and her boyfriend Eyal Booker appear to be going strong! The 22-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin was spotted sharing a passionate kiss with the former Love Island reality star, 25, on January 16. The couple hit the beach in Santa Barbara with her younger sis Amelia Hamlin, 19, and were seen soaking up the California sunshine. Delilah rocked a barely-there mustard yellow string bikini, as she wrapped her arms around her beau and posed for a photo.

Delilah Hamlin and Eyal Booker hit the beach.

She wore her highlighted tresses in natural waves, and accessorized with large hoop earrings. Eyal opted for a pair of blue and white striped board shorts, while Amelia was seen wearing a floral two-piece. Despite the beach appearing somewhat busy, the trio went sans-face mask for their day out.

Delilah, who has made a name for herself in the modeling world, and Eyal, who appeared on season four of Love Island, were first romantically linked in 2019. Since confirming their relationship, the duo have been practically inseparable. Her dad Harry spoke to HollywoodLife in the early days of their relationship, revealing he’s “very much” a fan of the British model. “He’s a great guy,” the 69-year-old told us at The Creative Coalition’s Television Humanitarian Awards Gala in Sept. 2019. “As long as the boys [my daughters are] going out with are good guys, I’m fine with it, you know?” he also said.

Delilah and Eyal share a kiss.

Nevertheless, it’s baby sis Amelia who has been making headlines in recent months, after she was spotted out on dates with Scott Disick, 37. The pair first sparked romance rumors after spending Halloween together. They were later seen in Malibu, and Scott wrapped his arm around a bikini-clad Amelia as they headed to dinner together in November 2020. “They’re still getting to know each other. They’re just hanging out and it’s nothing serious yet,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HL at the time.