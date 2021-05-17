Emma Watson Breaks Silence On Engagement Speculation 3 Months After Ring Pic Surfaces

Emma Watson is finally responding to engagement speculation, which a photo of the ‘Harry Potter’ actress wearing a ring band set off in Feb. 2021. She also reacted to rumors about her career being ‘dormant.’

Emma Watson couldn’t stay silent amid the building engagement speculation. So, the 31-year-old Harry Potter actress responded to the rumors as fans wondered if she and her boyfriend, businessman Leo Robinton, were headed down the aisle via Twitter on May 17. “Dear Fans, Rumours about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is ‘dormant or not’ are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue,” the actress began her series of tweets on Monday, which also appeared to address recent rumors that speculated whether or not she quit acting.

Rumours about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is “dormant or not” are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) May 17, 2021

Emma last appeared in the 2019 film Little Women, and hasn’t been seen on the screen since then. Regardless, if Emma has big news to share — like an engagement or retirement — she made it clear that fans wouldn’t have to learn about such news from gossip. “If I have news – I promise I’ll share it with you,” she clarified in another tweet.

If I have news – I promise I’ll share it with you. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) May 17, 2021

In the mean time please assume no news from me just means I’m quietly spending the pandemic the way most people are – failing to make sourdough bread (!), caring for my loved ones and doing my best not to spread a virus that is still affecting so many people. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) May 17, 2021

I am sending so much love to you, hoping you’re ok and as well and happy as you can be in these strange times. And again, thank you to everyone working so hard to keep us safe and well.

E

Xx — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) May 17, 2021

The engagement speculation began when Emma was photographed wearing a small ring on her finger while hugging her boyfriend, Leo, after they returned from a trip to Mexico in Feb. 2021. It was a simple band, and in no way guaranteed proof that either Leo or Emma popped the question. Regardless, the photos excited fans, especially considering that Emma and Leo have been romantically linked together for nearly two years.

Emma and Leo first sparked dating rumors in Oct. 2019, when they were seen kissing outside of Gail’s Bakery in Notting Hill in London. Their relationship status remained unclear, however, because Emma revealed that she was “self-partnered” but “going on dates” in a profile for British Vogue that came out in December of that year (however, the interview could’ve been conducted before Emma and Leo became serious).

However, fans did receive more insight into Emma and Leo’s still-rumored romance by April of 2020. By then, a report claimed that “Emma introduced Leo to her parents” and that “she was really serious about him,” per Daily Mail Online. The couple also “did everything in their power to keep their relationship private,” a source told the outlet. In light of Emma’s new tweets, though, it looks like the Bling Ring star won’t be keeping private if she does have big news to share though!