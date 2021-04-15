Emma Watson Then & Now: See The ‘Harry Potter’ Star Through The Years On Her 31st Birthday

It’s Emma Watson’s birthday! Take a look at the ‘Harry Potter’ alum’s tranformstion through the years on her special day.

Emma Watson is another year older and wiser! The star celebrates her 31st birthday today, April 15, and we couldn’t let the day go by without commemorating the major milestone. Seeing as how we’ve watched the actress and activist grow into the woman she is today – thanks to her many years portraying Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter franchise, of course – we figured it’d be a great idea to take a look back at her remarkable transformation.

The young star rose to fame as the aforementioned Hermione Granger in the film franchise adaptation of the Harry Potter series. Emma was introduced to the world as a little girl, who grew into a teenager, and a confident young woman by the time the series came to an end in 2011. Emma sported some cute and gorgeous looks on the red carpets back when she was still taking classes at Hogwarts and we even got to witness how her fashion sense grew from film to film.

As Emma entered the next chapter of her career, the star took on more mature roles. She appeared in films like The Perks of Being A Wallflower (2012), The Bling Ring (2013), Noah (2014), and more. At the same time, Emma became a college graduate, earning her undergraduate bachelor’s degree in English literature from Brown University in 2014. Emma also used her platform to address gender inequity, and has continued to be an ally in the feminist movement.

While balancing her activism with her career, Emma opened the door to fascinating and challenging new roles. In 2017, she brought Disney Princess Belle to life in the live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast. In 2019, she portrayed another beloved literary character as Meg March in Greta Gerwig‘s lauded adaptation of Little Women.

Despite rumors that Emma was thinking of putting her career on pause to focus on her personal life, the star is clearly taking the time to consider her future. Emma has been such an inspiration to so many throughout her career, and we cannot wait to see what the future holds for her. To see more photos of Emma Watson through the years, check out the photos in the gallery above!