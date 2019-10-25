Emma Watson was spotted kissing a hunky mystery man while out to lunch in London amid rumors she and her ‘Harry Potter’ co-star, Tom Felton, are dating.

There must be some magic in this mystery man’s kiss, because Emma Watson, 29, looks like she’s completely fallen under his spell! The Harry Potter actress was spotted sharing a sweet smooch and looking totally smitten with a hunky dude outside of Gail’s Bakery in London on Oct. 24.

Emma was dressed casually in proper cold-weather attire, donning an oversized cream, pink, and burnt orange colorblock sweater with black and white striped sleeves. The Beauty and the Beast actress also wore a grey beanie and loose black pants as she talked on the phone and gave her new man — who looked dapper as all heck in an all-black ensemble and clear-rimmed glasses — a tender kiss outside of the bakery.

Recently, rumors that Emma and her Harry Potter co-star and longtime friend Tom Felton were an item started to swirl after he posted a picture of the two of them playing guitar on his Instagram account in August, and fans couldn’t handle the thought of a romance between the two actors and friends. “So you guys are a thing now, huh? my heart can’t handle this, you know..,” one fan wrote, while another said, “I can’t believe this omg 💖💖💖💖💖😭😭😭.” It seems like those pesky “are they, aren’t they?” rumors are now laid to rest, though — especially after Emma’s mystery make out session!

Emma was also linked to former Glee star Chord Overstreet at the end of 2017 after she split from boyfriend William Knight after a two-year romance. Emma and Chord dated for about six months before their relationship fizzled out, and although fans were hoping and praying for a full-on Dramione relationship with Tom and Emma, it looks like they’ll have to settle for whoever her hunky new mystery man is!