‘American Idol’ Recap: The Top 3 Are Revealed & One Talented Singer Is Eliminated

The top 4 took the stage during the epic ‘American Idol’ semi-finals. After stellar performances all around, one contestant was sent home as the top 3 were announced.

At the start of the show, Ryan Seacrest addressed that Caleb Kennedy would no longer be a part of the competition. The top 4 — Grace Kinstler, Willie Spence, Casey Bishop, and Chayce Beckham — will take the stage to sing the songs of their personal idols, new singles, and more. Finneas is the mentor this week. By the end of the night, your Idol top 4 will be the top 3.

‘American Idol’ Top 4 Performances

Chayce kicks things off by singing Zac Brown Band’s “Colder Weather.” Luke raves over how “real” Chayce is and says that “can take you so far.” He loves how “genuine and authentic” Chayce is when he’s on stage.

Casey’s personal idol is Finneas’ little sister, Billie Eilish, so getting to meet with Finneas is a dream come true for her. Casey’s performance of Billie’s song “Wish You Were Gay” is by far her best performance yet. Luke Bryan tells Casey that she just “crushed every aspect” of the performance. “You killed it, my dear,” Lionel Richie says.

Grace decides to sing a song that American Idol fans know very well: Kelly Clarkson’s “A Moment Like This.” Grace’s voice is stunning, as usual. Lionel is a huge fan of the song choice. He thinks Grace is going to be an idol for so many girls who just need her to “tell them it’s OK to be you.”

Willie sings John Legend’s “Glory,” and it is such an incredible moment. It’s one of the best Idol performances ever. Katy Perry admits she’s basically speechless. Luke tells Willie that he’s “literally going to save people’s lives” with his voice. Willie begins to cry. Lionel raves over that game-changing performance like Katy and Luke.

Now it’s time for the artist singles. Chayce rocks out to his original song “23,” and it’s already #1 on the country charts! He then segues into “You Should Probably Leave” by Chris Stapleton. Lionel says Chayce has had a “complete transformation” since he started his Idol journey.

Casey channels Olivia Rodrigo with her single “Love Me, Leave Me.” She takes her performance to a new level with her audition song of Motley Crue’s “Live Wire.” Lionel is speechless and tells Casey he wants front row seats and backstage passes one day. Katy gushes that her “favorite song” is now “Love Me, Leave Me.”

Willie and Grace team up for a beautiful duet of “What They’ll Say About Us” by Finneas. Their voices are perfect together. After that, Grace takes the stage solo for her performance of her “Love Someone” single. She also sings a stunning rendition of Demi Lovato’s “Father” in honor of her late dad. Luke admits he’s “rendered speechless once again.” Lionel says she’s checked all the boxes — artistry, star power, and her future.

Willie brings down the house with his powerful performances of his single “Never Be Alone” and Beyonce’s “I Was Here.” Lionel tells Willie that he has a “giant of a voice” and has a “giant” presence. All 4 of the finalists have brought their A-game tonight. The final performance of the night is a Casey and Chayce’s breathtaking and emotional duet of Finneas’ song “Break My Heart Again.”

‘American Idol’ Top 3 Revealed

The first person to compete in the finale is Chayce Beckham! The second person voted into the finale is Willie Spence. It’s down to Grace and Casey. The final person going to the finale is… Grace Kinstler!