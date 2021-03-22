Casey Bishop: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Idol’ Frontrunner, 16, Who Luke Bryan Thinks Could Win

Casey Bishop is one of the singers to watch this season on ‘American Idol,’ and she’s just 16 years old. Get to know this breakout star.

Casey Bishop is the American Idol contestant to keep your eye on this season. The 16-year-old made an incredible first impression on the judges with her audition and is now in the midst of Hollywood Week. During the first round of Hollywood Week, Casey wowed with her performance of the classic song “The House of the Rising Sun.”

The 16-year-old is only a sophomore in high school, but her talent is going to take her very far. The Florida native may very well be the next big thing! As American Idol season 19 moves forward, you’re going to be hearing Casey’s name a lot. HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things to know about Casey.

1. Luke Bryan thought she could be the winner of season 19 after her audition.

For her American Idol audition, Casey stunned the judges with her rendition of Mötley Crüe’s “Live Wire.” Katy Perry had her sing a second song, and Casey chose Sarah Vaughan’s “My Funny Valentine.” Luke Bryan thinks Casey has undeniable star power. “I think she’s the damn winner of American Idol. Period,” he said after her audition. Casey was only 15 when she auditioned for American Idol. Her audition video has over 3.4 million views on YouTube.

2. She hasn’t had much official performance experience.

Before her audition, Casey admitted that she doesn’t have “any performing experience, really.” She said her friends are pretty much the only people who know that she can sing. She’s only performed in her school choir and talent shows, but she’s always aspired to make singing her focus, according to News-Press. “That’s what I’ve always wanted to do and had my eyes on and my mind on: Just singing and making music and singing on the stage, rocking out,” she said. “I just really want to be on the stage. I love it. I didn’t know I could love it that much.”

3. Her music inspirations include Gwen Stefani and more.

In honor of International Women’s Day, Casey posted about her favorite female singers on her Instagram page. The female singers who’ve inspired her include Gwen Stefani, Stevie Nicks, Alanis Morissette, Avril Lavigne, Taylor Momsen, Amy Winehouse, Billie Eilish, and Judy Garland. “These women are so iconic to me and inspire me everyday,” Casey wrote.

4. She has a YouTube channel.

Casey has posted a number of amazing covers on her YouTube channel. The 16-year-old has covered Billie Eilish, Elvis Presley, Pink Floyd, and more. She has nearly 4,000 subscribers. She has over 32,000 followers on Instagram.

5. Meeting Katy Perry was a big deal for Casey.

“It was everything,” she also told News-Press. “I wanted to BE her when I was 6 and 7. ‘California Gurls’ was it (laughs).”