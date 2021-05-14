Serena Williams & Daughter Olympia, 3, Chow Down On Gelato & Hold Hands During Stroll In Rome

Serena Williams and her adorable daughter, Olympia, enjoyed a day out and about in the city of Rome! The mother-daughter duo held hands and had some gelato. See the new pics!

Only in Rome! Serena Williams spent a day out and about in the beautiful Italian city with her precious three-year-old daughter, Olympia, on May 13, where the 23-time Grand Slam champion, 39, was spotted enjoying an Italian delicacy with her baby girl. Serena, who shares Olympia with husband Alexis Ohanian, 38, sported an all-black athletic Nike ‘fit and let her hair down.

The inspiring athlete also wore a protective mask on her face from her own fashion brand. Next to Serena was her sweet mini-me daughter, born Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. The tiny tot wore a matching outfit that featured a pink long sleeve top and pants with black polka dots and a yellow stripe at the bottom of her top. Olympia’s hair was tossed up into a bun and the youngster looked too sweet next to her incredible mama!

During their outing, Serena and Olympia held hands as they walked the streets of Rome. The twosome also stopped into a decadent shop of sweets, where they each got some gelato! Fans could see the pair chowing down on the scrumptious treat, and they look like they had a wonderful time seeing the sights and getting some fresh air.

During their outing, Serena and Olympia also hung out at Luna Park, where they hopped into a fun ride and enjoyed some much-needed rest and relaxation. Serena and her family are spending some time in the capitol of Italy for a few clay court tennis tournaments. The tennis great recently played her 1,000th career match at the Italian Open, losing to 24-year-old Nadia Podoroska, who won the match in straight sets (7-6, 7-5).

Ever the champion, Serena is ready to bounce back from her loss and is entered as a wild card in the upcoming Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma. All of this is building to the next Grand Slam: the French Open, Roland Garros. As this little family continues to travel the world, we cannot wait to see what adventures the go on next!