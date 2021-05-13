See Pic

Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 3, Looks Too Cute Wearing Sunflower Dress In Rome — Pic

Serena Williams’ sweet three-year-old daughter was the cutest little tourist in Rome! See the adorable photo of the youngster wearing a sunflower dress in the stunning Italian city!

While Serena Williams was back to training on the tennis court, her three-year-old daughter, Olympia, was being the cutest little tourist while exploring Rome! The adorable youngster, whom Serena shares with husband Alexis Ohanian, looked way too cute in a new photo shared to Instagram on May 13. In the snap, Olympia wore a sunflower dress with white sneakers and a denim jacket.

The three-year-old’s hair was tossed up into two little buns and featured yellow bows! Behind Olympia was the breathtaking Colosseum, which served as the perfect backdrop for Olympia’s picture. “Oh that’s just the Collesium,” the caption of the youngster’s photo read.

Olympia, born Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., has been the model tourist along with her beloved parents during their time in Italy. Just a few days prior to her visit to the Colosseum, Olympia enjoyed a day out and about with her mama and papa. The precious little family was seen walking the streets with some delicious gelato in their hands.

Serena Williams is spotted enjoying a gelato with husband Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Olympia on May 8, 2021 [SHARKY/MEGA].
Olympia’s 23-time Grand Slam champion mom, 39, even matched with her baby girl by wearing pink sneakers. Both Serena and her husband, 38, sported Nike apparel, while little Olympia looked too sweet — just like her gelato! Olympia has seriously become quite the world traveler, and much of it is thanks to her inspiring, athletic mom.

Serena and her family are currently in Italy for a few tennis tournaments before the French Open, Roland Garros, at the end of the month. On May 12, Serena played her 1,000th career match. Unfortunately, the current world #8 wasn’t able to win against 24-year-old Nadia Podoroska, who won the match in straight sets (7-6, 7-5). Serena, her family and her team will stay in Italy for the upcoming Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma starting this weekend! As the clay court part of the tennis season continues, we cannot wait to see what little Olympia and her incredible mama get up to next!