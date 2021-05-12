Sadie Robertson Gives Birth To 1st Child: She Welcomes Baby Girl With Christian Huff — See Pics

Sadie Robertson is a mom! The stunning ‘Duck Dynasty’ star welcomed her first child with husband Christian Huff, and the couple couldn’t have been more excited to share the first photos!

Welcome to the world, little one! Sadie Robertson and her husband, Christian Huff, are now proud parents! The couple welcomed their baby girl on May 11, 2021 and were so excited to finally meet their sweet bundle of joy, taking to Instagram to share the news and very first photos. “We saw a million little miracles yesterday – the best one being this girl right here… Honey,” she wrote, revealing their daughter’s name and tagging a new Instagram account @legithoneyjames.

“The pure goodness of God,” she added. “Story to come, but I’m way too occupied right now by cuteness…5.11.21,” Sadie signed off. The reality stars snuggled the newborn, who wore a cute bow headband while bundled in a pink blanket, in a hospital photo. The next black-and-white snaps appeared to be taken shortly after the birth, including an intimate kiss between the two.

It was such a happy moment for the couple to celebrate months after a devastating revelation. Sadie revealed in late October 2020 that she had been diagnosed with coronavirus and spent some time in the hospital. “I’m not going to lie, this has been one of the most challenging things. I got COVID-19 and ended up getting very sick,” she wrote in her October 26 post. “I know everyone experiences COVID differently, but wow these symptoms are wild. I’ve definitely struggled through this one!”

Fortunately, Sadie was able to recover, and get back to the exciting chapter ahead of her and Christian. The couple revealed the thrilling news that they were expecting just weeks before Sadie’s coronavirus diagnosis. “We are thankful to be carrying a miracle into the world! Baby, you are already loved and already believed in,” Sadie captioned her October 4 Instagram announcement. “Can’t wait to welcome you into the world with all the joy, hope, and excitement you will bring into the life of so many by your miraculous incredible life.”

Married life has truly been absolute bliss for Sadie and Christian. The couple enjoyed a gorgeous honeymoon after they exchanged their ‘I dos’ in November 2019. The couple wed at the Robertson’s Louisiana farmhouse and were completely surrounded by love. Their close family and friends were in attendance, and the romantic nuptials went off without a hitch!

Sadie has truly overcome so much in the last few years. Fans have loved watching the former Dancing With The Stars contestant mature since they first met her years ago. Now they cannot wait to see her wholly embrace this new chapter in her life as a parent. Congratulations to the little family!