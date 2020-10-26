Pregnant Sadie Robertson, 23, Reveals She Was Hospitalized With COVID-19: I Got ‘Very Sick’

‘Duck Dynasty’s Sadie Robertson announced on Instagram that she tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized. Thankfully, the pregnant star and her baby are doing well.

Not only is Sadie Robertson pregnant, but she had to deal with the terrifying experience of testing positive for COVID-19 while carrying her child. The Duck Dynasty star, 23, posted a hospital photo on Instagram and explained her ordeal in the caption. “Life update: I’m not going to lie, this has been one of the most challenging things. I got COVID-19 and ended up getting very sick,” she wrote in the October 26 post. “I know everyone experiences COVID differently, but wow these symptoms are wild. I’ve definitely struggled through this one!”

She told her fans not to worry; the life-threatening virus, thankfully, hasn’t affected her pregnancy. “Thankfully baby Huff is doing great and healthy, and I am now healing as well,” Sadie continued. “I’m no longer in the hospital (this pic was not from today) and I have just about fully recovered. I’ve learned a lot and I have been challenged in a lot of new ways.” Sadie added that she found comfort in her Christian faith throughout her time in the hospital. “My heart and my family’s heart goes out to everyone suffering with COVID,” she concluded.

Sadie also revealed with her post that her mother, Korie Robertson, and her sister, Bella Robertson, tested positive for COVID-19, and that they would be discussing their experiences on the October 28 episode of Sadie’s WHOA That’s Good Podcast. The Dancing With The Stars alum revealed on the last episode of her podcast that she and husband Christian Huff were totally surprised by their baby news. “I didn’t think I was pregnant at all,” Sadie said, days after announcing her pregnancy.

Sadie and Christian, who married in November 2019, found out they were pregnant just one month before their first wedding anniversary. They announced the big news by sharing sonogram photos on Instagram. “SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS! Baby we already adore you,” Sadie wrote in the caption. “…Baby, you are already loved and already believed in. Can’t wait to welcome you into the world with all the joy, hope, and excitement you will bring into the life of so many by your miraculous incredible life.”