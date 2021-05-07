Drew Barrymore Recalls 3rd-Wheeling Zac Efron & Vanessa Hudgens’ ‘Cute & Cozy’ Date

Drew Barrymore reflected on one of the ‘funnest nights’ of her life, chatting with Vanessa Hudgens about being the third-wheel on the ‘HSM’ alum’s date with Zac Efron in 2008!

Back in 2008, Drew Barrymore had a front row seat to one of the most iconic teen couples of the 2000s! The eponymous talk show host, 46, spent the May 7 episode of her talk show, featuring a clip here, chatting with Vanessa Hudgens about how Drew accidentally became the third-wheel on the starlet’s date with then-boyfriend Zac Efron. “I was just thinking about, back in the day, we went to a Kings of Leon concert together, you, me and Zac Efron,” said Drew. “And it was one of the funnest nights of my life.”

The High School Musical alum, 32, was shocked Drew even remembered the former couple’s date. “Are you kidding me? It’s like, still a story I tell to this day,” she confessed to the talk show host. “That was such a wild time. I remember being there and I was like, ‘What’s happening? This is so amazing.’ You were so sweet,” Vanessa sweetly said to Drew.

“I was literally your and Zac’s third wheel,” admitted Drew. “It was so fun and you guys were so cute and cozy and I just had the best time.” At the time of the 2008 concert, Zac, 33, and Vanessa were an established couple. The twosome met on the set of the 2006 sensation High School Musical, for which they played Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez, respectively.

The two started dating in 2005, when production for the first installment of the HSM trilogy was underway. When the film debuted on Disney Channel in 2006, the two leads became absolute stars. They went on to appear in the sequel, which came out in 2007, and the final, feature-length film, which debuted in 2008.

In 2010, after roughly five years together, the couple made the decision to go their separate ways. Now, Vanessa is an a relationship with MLB star Cole Tucker, while Zac recently ended his romance with Vanessa Valladares, whom he met in Australia. Although this one-time couple has clearly moved on, it’s still so fun to see even a star like Drew fan-girl over the one-time Disney duo!