Will Smith Posts Rare Family Photo To Celebrate Twin Siblings’ 50th Birthday

When your big brother’s Will Smith, you’re always going to have the best birthday! The ‘Aladdin’ star posted a sweet tribute to his ‘little’ bro and sis on their big 50th and showered them with gifts!

We’re used to seeing the adventures of Will Smith and his wife and kids. But his siblings? That’s a rarity. The Fresh Prince star, 52, celebrated his younger twin brother and sister Ellen and Harry‘s 50th birthday on Instagram with a sweet family photo. “My little brother & sister are 50 today! Damn,” Will wrote as the caption on the May 5 post.

The cute photo shows all of the Smith siblings — Harry, Will, Ellen, Ashley, and Pam — posing together happily with their arms around each other. Will drew arrows on the photo pointed to Harry and Ellen and wrote, “Happy birthday, Jokas!” And this wasn’t the only way he paid tribute to his beloved twin siblings. He showered them with gifts, duh.

Ellen posted a video from her birthday celebration that showed a beautiful cake and multiple stunning flower arrangements. She tagged Will and others in the post, writing, “Yesssss!! Happy birthday to me! This is how it’s going… I’m excited about the turn out. #50 and amazing!” She added birthday cake and praying hands emojis.

As for Harry? He partied aboard a luxury yacht in Dubai, and my god did it look amazing. “A little surprise 50th Bday boating!!! Thanks @willsmith for this wonderful outing and for always being there when I needed you most. I am so blessed to have reached this milestone. I’m super excited about the second half of my life being full of love, light, family, and fun. I want all of you to join me in celebrating this year.”

Harry also thanked his sister-in-law, Will’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith. “Words cannot describe my feelings for you,” he wrote. “To the rest of my friends and family, too many to list, thank you all for being here for me over the last two years which have been incredibly difficult for me. Y’all know who you are.”