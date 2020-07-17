Stars Vacationing On Luxury Yachts: See Photos Of Sofia Richie, Kendall Jenner & More

It’s summertime and what better way to soak up the sun than laying out on a luxurious yacht! Take a look at pics of Sofia Richie, Kendall Jenner and more stars living the life on their pricey boats!

We’re ready for some fun in the sun! Summertime is the perfect occasion to don your favorite swimsuit and head out onto open waters. Of course, not everyone is a big fan of taking a dip in the deep blue sea. As such, these celebs prove that you can still be out on the water and work on your tan at the same time!

Stars love to spend some downtime on their gorgeous luxurious yachts, and we don’t blame them! What a perfect way to spend the day — just basking in the glow of the warm sun while lounging on a stunning, pricey boat in the middle of water. It doesn’t get any better than that, and we’re taking a look at the stars who are the epitome of luxury on their yachts!

One celeb who loves taking her yacht out on the water year round is model Sofia Richie. The gorgeous blonde, 21, was photographed on Nov. 25, 2019, soaking up some rays in Miami on her luxurious yacht. She sported a bright pink bikini along with some shades and spent the day relaxing and working on her tan!

Just like Sofia, Kendall Jenner loves a yacht! The stunning Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 24, was spotted showering off the ocean blues in a polka two-piece in Monaco, France, on May 25, 2019. Kendall’s family members are no strangers to taking some time out for themselves on a yacht, and Kendall has been seen all over the world — from Miami to Monaco — soaking up the sun and enjoying the fresh air!

There are so many more stars who are all about getting aboard a sea vessel for some R&R. Celebs like Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, and Cristiano Ronaldo all love to lay back and relax on luxurious yachts just like Sofia and Kendall! Take a look at the rest of the gallery above to see more stars on their lavish yachts.