Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Gold Bikini In Never-Before-Seen Throwback Pics From Palm Springs

Days after hosting her virtual ‘Poosh Your Wellness’ festival, Kourtney Kardashian shared throwback photos from a weekend in Palm Springs.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, is back with another stunning bikini photo! The mom-of-three took to Instagram to share a throwback in a gold push-up bra bikini as she enjoyed the hot Palm Springs weather. “Palm Springs disposable 2020,” she captioned the pics, shared on Thursday, May 6. Wearing a fedora hat and sneakers, Kourt was surrounded by beautiful flowers as wore a striped towel or robe around her arms.

In other photos, she appeared to be standing on a bed at mom Kris Jenner‘s spacious Palm Springs home wearing a pair of Daily Sleeper’s ostrich-feather trimmed “party pajamas” in black ($290). Kim Kardashian‘s daughter North West, 7, looked so adorable as she posed on a big cat printed floatation toy in front of the pool, while Kourt’s daughter Penelope, 8, was caught in a candid pose while sitting alone on a swinging soda. P looked so much like her handsome dad Scott Disick, 37, showing off her style in a pair of pom pom cherry sandals and a printed cotton dress. The remaining photos in the post showed off the stunning scenery from the desert oasis, which is regularly featured on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The post comes just days after Kourtney hosted her Poosh Your Wellness festival to promote her buzzy lifestyle brand and website. Sister Kendall Jenner, 25, made an appearance alongside Kourt for an epic game of “truth or dare.” The ladies sipped on Kenny’s soon-to-drop 818 tequila as they got into the game, which resulted in Kendall pulling not one, but two parks on her mom and sisters! In the first, the Stuart Weitzman model had to call Kris to tell her she was pregnant — likely with boyfriend Devin Booker‘s baby.

“So I have a scenario. I have not gotten my period in a little while, and I was supposed to get it last week, so I kind of got nervous and randomly took a test,” Kendall said to Kris over the phone as Kourtney cracked up. “And it came back positive, so I took another test and that one also came back possible, and I’m literally, like, about to cry,” the brunette went on. Kris — who is a mom of six and grandmother of 10 — seemed unphased by the news, offering to “put some clothes on” and “come over there.”

Kendall confessed she was just joking, prompting Kris to say she was “putting the champagne back on ice.” For the next prank, Kendall pulled a fast one on sisters Khloe, Kim and Kylie: after borrowing a diamond ring from a crew member filming, she sent them a picture pretending she was engaged! The trio weren’t so quick to believe her given that she was “at home” and that the ring was definitely too big — but they still called ASAP anyway.