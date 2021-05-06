Kim Kardashian Goes Makeup-Free & Snuggles Up To North West, 7, In Bedtime Selfie

As Kim Kardashian continues to focus on her kids amidst her divorce from Kanye West, she posted a new selfie of herself and oldest child, North West, on May 5.

Kim Kardashian logged some quality time with her first-born daughter, North West, 7, on May 5. The mom of four took to Instagram to share a new selfie of herself and North. In the pic, Kim is makeup-free, with nothing but a thin layer of gloss on her lips. She’s making a kissing face, while North leans in with a big smile. North’s hair is braided with cornrows, and she’s starting to look more and more like her mom by the day!

The mother/daughter selfie was a bit of a departure from what we’ve mostly been seeing Kim post on Instagram these days. Since her split from Kanye West earlier this year, Kim has been back to posting more sexy photos than ever. Just earlier this week, she shared some shots of herself wearing a crop top and bikini bottoms, as well as some pics in a white skirt and crop top combo.

Of course, Kim is also prioritizing her kids amidst her marriage troubles. In addition to North, Kim and Kanye share Saint West, 5, Chicago West 3, and Psalm West, who turns two later on May 9. Although Kim asked for joint custody in her divorce papers, it’s unclear how much time Kanye has spent time with the children in recent months. However, as HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, Kim is making sure that he will be a part of their lives.

“Kim will always take Kanye’s calls,” our source explained. “They’ve really drifted apart in terms of communication over the last few months, and when they’re talking, it’s strictly about the kids or business stuff. Kanye will FaceTime when he wants to see the children and Kim is really good about that. He’s still seeing the kids, but they’re just keeping it all quiet and private.”

Kim and Kanye’s issues began during summer 2020, but they seemingly put the drama behind them when they went on a family vacation together in August. Unfortunately, they eventually did drift apart, and Kim filed for divorce in February. “Kim tried everything to make the marriage work and Kanye was refusing to get the help she requested, which was the final straw,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She and Kris [Jenner] even tried to get him to go to counseling and offered him support as best as they could, but he kept refusing.”