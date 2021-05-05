Danielle Fishel Announces 2nd Pregnancy As She Celebrates 40th Birthday: ‘I’ve Never Been More Excited’

Danielle Fishel is ‘hopeful and grateful’ on her 40th birthday as she awaits the arrival of her second child with husband Jensen Karp!

Congratulations are in order for Danielle Fishel and her husband, comedian Jensen Karp. The Boy Meets World star celebrated her 40th birthday by announcing that she’s pregnant with their second child. Danielle showed off her already sizable baby bump in a cute post on May 5.

“F O R T Y! I’ve never been more excited or hopeful for the next decade of my life,” Danielle wrote in the caption of the photo, which shows her clutching her bump through a cute sundress. “I had a beautiful childhood, teenage years I still dream about, my 20’s were insane (and mostly miserable) and my 30’s brought me lows and highs but eventually I leveled out to a place of security. Security in who I am, what I believe, and with whom I want to spend precious time.

“I couldn’t be more grateful to enter my 40’s with my amazing husband and son, excitedly expecting the arrival of baby boy #2,” she continued. “My birthday wish is for all of you to tell someone how much you love them and walk through today with more patience than you normally might.”

Danielle and Jensen (aka the Cinnamon Toast shrimp guy) welcomed their first child, son Adler Lawrence Karp, in June 2019. Adler was born one month early and experienced serious medical issues at birth, Danielle revealed at the time with a photo of the baby resting in the NICU. Adler was born with fluid in his lungs, which doctors worked “diligently” to fix, Danielle wrote. He’s now a happy and healthy little guy!

The couple tied the knot in November 2018 with an intimate ceremony. At the time, Jensen celebrated by posting a photo of Danielle in her wedding gown, calling her his “soulmate.” They announced their pregnancy two months later.