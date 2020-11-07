Kim Kardashian Wonders if ‘Drinking’ Makes Her A Better Dancer In Birthday Video With BFF Lala Anthony — Watch

The moments from Kim Kardashian’s epic 40th birthday just keep coming! The KKW Beauty founder let loose with her BFF for this cute video.

Kim Kardashian is notoriously not a big drinker — but it appears she may have indulged on her 40th birthday! The SKIMS CEO showed off her dance moves with best friend LaLa Anthony in a hilarious new video posted on Saturday, Nov. 7. “I’ve never seen you like this ever in your life,” LaLa said at the beginning of the clip, which showed the pair in an outdoor hut on the private island Kim rented.

“I know,” Kim laughed as Daft Punk‘s 2007 hit “One More Time” blared in the background. “Wait, does drinking make you a better dancer?” the KKW Beauty founder joked in her caption on the video, which showed her and LaLa grooving away to the tune. Kim stunned in a low cut white dress, while her BFF twinned in a grecian style one with a peek-a-boo detail and spaghetti straps. Kim was also rocking her long yellow nails from the trip, which are a departure from her usual neutral shade.

They looked like they were having so much fun as they danced the night away, and Kim’s sister Kylie Jenner, 23, definitely took notice! “my fav kim !!!!!!” Kylie — who recently went viral for her hilarious moment about “finishing a cup of 42” on Keeping Up With The Kardashians — wrote. “I think maybe yes!” friend Kimora Lee Simmons added, while friend Olivia Pierson laughed, Yessssss! Tipsy Kimberly!!”

Kim has been posting up a storm since her epic trip, where she flew out her closest friends and family to a private Polynesian island. Kim and her sisters Khloe, 36, and Kourtney, 41, all looked fabulous on the getaway as they rocked bikinis and posed in the clear, blue water. “After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time,” Kim wrote on her twitter on Oct. 27, which quickly spurred memes and backlash about the lavish getaway.

The trip — which was fresh off of Kim’s sweet surprise birthday at home in Los Angeles — was made extra special by her husband Kanye West, 43. The Yeezy designer delivered the gift of a lifetime to Kim, which was a hologram message of her late dad Robert Kardashian Sr. who passed away in 2003. The hologram was deeply emotional, as Robert wished his daughter a happy birthday and told her he “watches over” her and her kids North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1, “every day.” With her work in prison reform and studies to become a lawyer, Kim is following her dad’s footsteps and we’re sure he would be so proud.