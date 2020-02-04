Kim Kardashian Reveals 3 Of Her Kids Follow Plant-Based Diets & North, 6, Is A Pescatarian

Kim Kardashian’s strict diet isn’t limited to herself. She revealed that all four of her kids eat plant based diets, though oldest child North is allowed to eat fish.

Kim Kardashian‘s kids are being raised vegetarian! The 39-year-old revealed her children’s diets during a Twitter Q&A session on Feb. 3. The mother of four said she is no longer a carnivore. When a fan asked her if she consider going vegan, Kim responded, “I eat mostly plant-based. No meat anymore.” Another fan chimed in and asked “@KimKardashian do the kids eat plant-based too?” and she replied, “Yes they do! North is a pescatarian though.” That means her six-year-old daughter doesn’t eat meat, but is allowed to eat fish. Kim had previously claimed in July 2019 Instagram video that she got her trim figure from going vegan, though now it appears from her answer that she’s now a vegetarian. She has admitted to going vegan ahead of the Met Gala to get as trim as possible.

Kim showed off an Instagram photo of her family having breakfast together on Jan. 22, and sure enough, there was no bacon, no sausage, or meat of any kind in the photo. Kim, husband Kanye West, 42, North, son Saint, 4, daughter Chicago, 2, were all seen with plates of fruit and eggs, and what appeared to be an omlette. A station in the middle of the table featured bowls of yogurt, berries and granola. Baby son Psalm, eight months, was lying down in his baby carrier across the table.

Kim didn’t mention in her Q&A if Kanye is a vegetarian as well. He tweeted on Nov. 4, 2018 that “McDonald’s is my favorite restaurant,” which caused him to get trolled by Burger King. But these days there are so many plant based foods that are made to taste just like actual meat that if someone is craving a burger, they can find one that tastes like one, but didn’t come from a cow.

Curiously, Kim called out fast food burger joint Jack in the Box in May 2019. “Hey, Jack In The Box I have a serious complaint but I won’t fully put you on blast, check your corporate email inbox or send me a DM with direct person for my team to contact. Pronto!” she tweeted. It still remains a mystery what her beef was with the restaurant. They do have plenty of vegan and plant based options now though.