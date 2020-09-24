‘Boy Meets World’ Cast Transformations: See Cory, Topanga & More 27 Years Later

It’s hard to believe it’s been 27 years since ‘Boy Meets World’ premiered. Over the show’s 7 seasons, the younger cast grew up before our eyes. See Ben Savage, Danielle Fishel, and more of the cast then and now.

Boy Meets World premiered Sept. 24, 1993, and immediately found a place in the hearts of millions of fans. The show started with Cory, Topanga, and Shawn in just sixth grade and followed them and the rest of their friends and family through their college years. In just the 7 seasons alone, the younger cast went from kids to adults.

The Boy Meets World cast has continued to grow and evolve over the past 27 years. They’ve gotten married, booked exciting roles, and many of the cast members did reprise their Boy Meets World characters in the spinoff Girl Meets World. Check out their transformations from Boy Meets World to now and get the latest on what they’re up to.

Ben Savage

Ben Savage, 40, starred as the one and only Cory Matthews throughout the show’s 7 seasons. After Boy Meets World, Ben took a break from acting and attended Stanford University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science. He’s had a number of guest-starring role son shows like Bones, Without A Trace, and Chuck. He directed the 2017 independent film Palo Alto. On both Criminal Minds and Homeland, Ben played the younger versions of Mandy Patinkin’s characters. Ben returned to the role of Cory in the Disney Channel series Girl Meets World, which ended in 2017 after 3 seasons.

Danielle Fishel

Topanga Lawrence-Matthews is still so near and dear to our hearts, and so is Danielle Fishel, 39. Following Boy Meets World, Danielle leaned more into hosting. She hosted The Dish for the Style Network and MSN TV’s Last Night on TV. She was also a correspondent on The Tyra Banks Show. She graduated from California State University, Fullerton in 2013. Danielle reprised her role as Topanga on Girl Meets World, alongside Ben and many of her other BMW co-stars. Danielle married Jensen Karp in 2018 and welcomed their first child in 2019.

Rider Strong

Rider Strong, 40, starred as the beloved Shawn Hunter for all 7 seasons. After the show ended, Rider notably starred in the 2002 horror film Cabin Fever. He also voiced the role of Brick Flagg on Kim Possible. He’s had a number of film and TV roles over the years, including guest spots on Bones and Veronica Mars. He did reprise the role of Shawn on Girl Meets World and directed some of the show’s episodes. The actor graduated from Columbia University in 2004 with a major in English and got his master’s degree in 2009 at Bennington College. Rider married actress Alexandra Barreto in 2013. Their son, Indy, was born in 2014.

Will Friedle

There was no TV character quite like Eric Matthews, and that’s thanks to Will Friedle, 44. Will has become a prominent voice actor since Boy Meets World. He voiced the role of Ron Stoppable in the Disney Channel series Kim Possible, as well as Terry McGinnis/Batman in Batman Beyond, Deadpool in Ultimate Spider-Man, and Star-Lord in the animated version of Guardians of the Galaxy. He appeared as Eric again in 4 episodes of Girl Meets World. Will married girlfriend Susan Martens in 2016.

Matthew Lawrence

Matthew Lawrence, 40, joined the cast of Boy Meets World in season 5 and became an instant fan-favorite. After Boy Meets World, Matthew starred alongside Rachel McAdams in the 2002 movie The Hot Chick. He also starred alongside his brothers, Joey and Andy, in the 2001 TV movie Jumping Ship. He’s been in multiple movies and TV shows over the years. He even guest-starred on his brother Joey’s sitcom, Melissa & Joey. Matthew appeared as Jack in one episode of Girl Meets World. He married DWTS pro Cheryl Burke in 2019.

Betsy Randle

Betsy Randle, 70, played the mother of Eric and Cory over the course of the show. She went on to play Mrs. Winterbourne in 4 episodes of Charmed. She reprised the role of Amy Matthews in 3 episodes of Girl Meets World. In the last two years, Betsy has been in two films: To the Beat!: Back 2 School and My Little Girl Is Gone. She lives in California with her family.

William Daniels

There’s only one Mr. Feeny and only one William Daniels, 93. The iconic actor has appeared in many television shows since Boy Meets World came to an end. He reunited with co-star Will Friedle for one episode of Kim Possible in 2004. He also guest-starred on Scrubs, The Closer, Boston Legal, and more. William played Mr. Craig Thomas, a mentor to Cristina Yang, in 5 episodes of Grey’s Anatomy. His latest role was playing Mr. Feeny again on Girl Meets World in episodes over the course of the show’s 3-year run. William published his memoir, There I Go Again: How I Came to Be Mr. Feeny, John Adams, Dr. Craig, KITT, and Many Others, in 2017.

Trina McGee

Trina McGee, 51, played Shawn Hunter’s on-again, off-again girlfriend Angela Moore starting in season 5. Following Boy Meets World, Trina appeared on shows like So Little Time, The Hughleys, and more. She guest-starred as Angela on Girl Meets World in 2015. Her most recent roles have been in the 2016 movies LAPD African Cops and Sins of the Guilty. In Jan. 2020, Trina opened up about her experience on the set of Boy Meets World. Trina said she was called “Aunt Jemima” on set and revealed Will Friedle apologized for the inappropriate comment back then and again in the present day.

Maitland Ward

Maitland Ward, 43, began playing Rachel McGuire in season 6 of Boy Meets World. When the show ended in 2000, Maitland went on to guest-star on Boston Public, Out of Practice, and Rules of Engagement. She played Brittany Wilson in the 2004 comedy White Chicks. Maitland is now a full-time adult film star.

William Russ

William Russ played Alan Matthews, Cory and Eric’s dad, on Boy Meets World. Since the show ended, William has appeared on a number of well-known shows like Boston Legal, The Young & The Restless, 90210, Scandal, and more. He reprised the role of Alan Matthews on Girl Meets World. William recently played Chuck on the hit series 9-1-1 in 2019.