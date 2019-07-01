Danielle Fishel: ‘Boy Meets World’ Alum Gives Birth To 1st Baby With Jensen Karp One Month Early

World, meet Danielle Fishel and Jensen Karp’s baby boy. The couple welcomed son Adler Karp a month early, Danielle revealed on Instagram, and they’re still waiting by his side in the NICU.

Danielle Fishel, 37, and her husband Jensen Karp, 39, welcomed their baby boy, Adler Lawrence Karp, on June 24, the Boy Meets World alum announced on Instagram July 1. Their baby boy is oh-so sweet and the couple is thrilled, but they’re unfortunately experiencing complications from Adler’s birth. Their son was born a month early, when he was just 35 weeks old. Danielle’s doctor discovered before the birth that Adler had fluid in his lungs, marking the beginning of the family’s “nightmare.”

“We still don’t have Adler home with us because the deeply good doctors and nurses in the NICU are working diligently to find out why the fluid is there and determine the best way to get it out,” Danielle wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of Adler’s empty nursery, along with another photo of herself and Jensen’s hands holding their son’s in the NICU. “This has been the most trying week and a half of mine and @jensenkarp’s lives but we have gotten through it with the support of our incredible family and friends… We feel helpless and powerless and useless and we wanted so badly to follow our ‘birth plan,’ unsurprisingly none of which involved leaving our beautiful baby boy at the hospital for the first weeks of his life.”

Danielle went on to say in the post (shown in full below), that they struggled with how to announce Adler’s birth. “We are THRILLED Adler is here and we want to shout it from the rooftops but we know posting about his birth and it’s complications opens us up to prying eyes… “We are much too fragile for that right now and I pray wholeheartedly that we can have some space as we navigate these next few weeks.”

Danielle and Jensen announced that they were expecting their first son only two months after tying the knot in 2018, posting a pic of basketball sneakers — a pair for Jensen, a pair for Danielle, and a teeny tiny pair for their baby boy. “I’m eating for two,” Danielle captioned the pic. “I’m napping with wild abandon. Baby shoes. Baby clothes. (I’m shopping). I’m nesting. I’m reading books. I’m madly in love with my husband. I cry at commercials. I’m a walking cliché. I’ve got baby apps. I’m confident. I feel inadequate. I’m showing one day and the next I’m not. I’m nervous. I’m excited. He’s due in July. We can’t wait. #BabyKarp2019.” She broke this incredible news on Instagram in January and fans gave her so much love. And now, they’re doing the same in her time of need.

“sending lots of love from a fellow NICU mama.. it’s hard but you will get through it. My little man was there for 11 weeks after being born at 27 weeks 3 days due to complications with my placenta. Hang in there, he’ll be home and thriving before you know it 💙,” one fan commented on Instagram. “From a mom whose daughter was unexpectedly whisked away to the CICU after birth, I send you and yours so much love. Remember to give yourselves grace, it isn’t easy. Hugs!” wrote another.