Ronda Rousey Is Pregnant: Pro Wrestler & Actress Expecting First Child With Husband Travis Browne

Baby on the way! Ronda Rousey is pregnant with her first child with husband Travis Browne, and the couple was so excited to share the news with their fans.

Ronda Rousey, 34, is going to be a mom! The pro wrestler turned actress and her husband, Travis Browne, 38, shared the exciting news on April 21, 2021 via a YouTube video. “I’m four months pregnant? What? You didn’t even know last four months! Woo! Yeah, I’ve been pregnant since January, so four months! Woo! Baby bump! I can’t hide it anymore so it’s time to show it off,” Ronda proudly said in the video, which you can watch above!

Up until this pregnancy news, Ronda had kept a relatively low-profile. The former UFC champion-turned WWE Superstar hasn’t been seen in a ring since WrestleMania 35 in 2019. Since then, she’s focused on her ventures outside of the ring, including acting and video games. 9-1-1 fans know Ronda as firefighter Lena Bosko on the Fox TV series. Unfortunately, it turns out that acting isn’t that much safer than MMA or professional wrestling. Ronda suffered quite an injury in August 2019. While on set, she cut her middle finger so deeply it nearly looked as though it would fall off. Following the on-set injury, Ronda reportedly “didn’t wince, didn’t complain,” and “didn’t mess up the scene,” but rather chose to stay in character and finish filming. It was only after the director yelled “cut” that Ronda finally acknowledged the injury, TMZ was told.

Ronda has since recovered and decided to take on a less hazardous profession: video game streaming. In February 2020, she kicked off her streamer career by announcing she would stream exclusively with Facebook Gaming. “As many of you know, I have been an avid gamer most of my life and if you don’t know, now you know,” she said in the video launching The Baddest Stream On The Planet. Additionally, the WWE would announce Ronda’s “return” with the December 2020 launch of its own video game programming, WWE Superstar Gaming Series. For those craving Ronda’s in-ring return, seeing Ronda play herself on WWE 2k Battlegrounds might be the closest fans get, now that she has a bun in the oven.

Ronda and her beau married in August 2017 in Hawaii in a lovely ceremony surrounded by family and friends after roughly two years of dating. Of course, before the nuptials, Ronda did have some reservations — specifically about planning. “I don’t know what goes into planning a wedding,” she said. “It could be really easy because I don’t really want a lot. We don’t really need decorations or flowers; just somewhere to go, something to eat, and some people around.” Ronda is already stepmother to Travis’ two sons, and though planning a wedding may have seemed daunting, we have no doubt Ronda will be able to handle her transition into motherhood. Congrats to the couple!