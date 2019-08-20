Ronda Rousey Nearly Slices Her Finger Off While Filming ‘9-1-1’ & Posts Wild Photo Of The Injury
WWE star Ronda Rousey received a horrifying injury to her hand while on-set filming for the drama series ‘9-1-1.’ The photos are NOT for the fainthearted.
Ronda Rousey, 32, is one tough lady, but she faced what just might be her worst injury to date while filming American drama series 9-1-1. The professional wrestler suffered a terrifying injury on-set when she nearly sliced her middle finger off. Ronda injured two fingers in the incident, but her middle got the worst of it, TMZ reports. The star is said to have broken the finger and her tendon was nearly severed, the publication adds. She also fractured the tip of her ring finger.
The star was taken by ambulance to a San Diego hospital for treatment, TMZ reports, where her middle finger was repaired with a bolt and screws. But — Ronda is one tough cookie. Following the on-set injury, Ronda reportedly “didn’t wince, didn’t complain,” and “didn’t mess up the scene,” but rather chose to stay in character and finish filming. It was only after the director yelled “cut,” that Ronda finally acknowledged the injury, TMZ was told.
So — how did the gruesome injury happen? The star, who plays a fire fighter on the show, was said to have been shooting the scene in Mexico where she was supposed to “slam a door.” However, as a source put it, “She was a little over-exuberant and slammed the door on her finger,” according to TMZ. The star bravely shared a photo of her injury which you can see below, but WARNING: it is extremely graphic!
Poor Ronda! Here’s to hoping the 911 star feels better soon! However, she apparently didn’t skip a beat after the injury and went right back to work, so cheers to her for powering through!