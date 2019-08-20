Ronda Rousey Nearly Slices Her Finger Off While Filming ‘9-1-1’ & Posts Wild Photo Of The Injury

WWE star Ronda Rousey received a horrifying injury to her hand while on-set filming for the drama series ‘9-1-1.’ The photos are NOT for the fainthearted.

Ronda Rousey, 32, is one tough lady, but she faced what just might be her worst injury to date while filming American drama series 9-1-1. The professional wrestler suffered a terrifying injury on-set when she nearly sliced her middle finger off. Ronda injured two fingers in the incident, but her middle got the worst of it, TMZ reports. The star is said to have broken the finger and her tendon was nearly severed, the publication adds. She also fractured the tip of her ring finger.