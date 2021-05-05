Adele Dances In A Maxi Dress, Swims In The Ocean & More In Never-Before-Seen Pics

Adele celebrated turning 33 years old by taking to Instagram and sharing unseen photos from her year! Take a look at the pictures of the star living her best life.

Adele is another year older! The beloved Grammy winning singer, who celebrates her 33rd birthday on May 5, took to Instagram on her special day to share never-before-seen photos from her year. Adele looked as stunning as ever in the pictures, and fans loved seeing the star totally feeling herself on her birthday. The first pic featured the singer going totally makeup free and rocking her long locks.

The black and white image also featured the “Someone Like You” songstress wearing a black shirt and hoop earrings. Although her gaze was turned away from the camera, Adele looked absolutely beautiful, sporting a soft smile. The second photo in the collection featured a colorful, fun-loving vibe, which you can see here.

The photo showed Adele going for a swim in the ocean during a tropical vacation. The singer tossed her arms up into the air and smiled brightly while sporting a colorful, psychedelic top and dark shades. Adele looked absolutely stunning on her getaway. Then there was one final, candid moment that Adele shared for her fans to see.

The last image in the carousel post featured Adele mid-twirl. The singer sported a beautiful maxi dress with a dark, tie-dye pattern. Adele totally let loose and let her hair down for the photo, and looked as though she was celebrating and having the time of her life. “Thirty Free,” Adele captioned the collection of intimate snaps.

Adele received so much love from her adoring fans after posting the photos. Her longtime admirers left a string of compliments and more in the comment section of the post, but they weren’t the only ones celebrating the singer. Adele’s pals also took to social media and shared unseen pictures of the star from years past, including during Adele’s “19” era. Last year, Adele celebrated her 32nd birthday with a post to her Instagram as well, where she showed off the results of her healthy weight loss journey. Fans have loved seeing Adele living her best life throughout the year, and we cannot wait to see what’s in store for the star in the future!